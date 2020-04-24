The Governor of Jalisco released the text of a columnist “for those who insist on legally questioning what we are doing to protect the life and health of all people, as a priority before # COVID-19”.

The publication in question maintains that the mandatory confinement measures taken by the state government to face the pandemic are necessary, valid and legal.

A small detail: the author of the lines is David Bernal, a public official as legal coordinator of the Office of the Governor of Jalisco. That is to say: he is responsible for the decree that he defends!

***

Hugo López-Gatell shared his estimates on the impact of COVID-19 in Mexico. The doctor in Epidemiology estimated that we will reach 250 thousand infections. Of that amount, about 10 thousand 500 people will need hospitalization and around 8 thousand will lose their lives.

Italy, a country with half the population than Mexico, has reached nearly 190,000 infections and more than 25,000 deaths. Under this parameter, the López-Gatell estimates are optimistic.

I hope you are not mistaken.

***

It seems that the Ministry of Communications and Transportation was very happy with the results of Line 3 of the Light Rail in terms of time, costs -twice than estimated- and quality.

That is why Mota-Engil will be one of the companies in charge of building the first section of the Maya Train for more than 15 billion pesos. Of course, they will do so by forming a consortium with other companies just as it happened in Jalisco.

The Portuguese conglomerate was in charge of Viaduct 1 and the Line 3 tunnel, just the part that has had the most setbacks of an eternal work whose completion only exists in the President’s speeches.

***

The local deputies returned to meet and to avoid contagions in the Legislative Palace they placed a sanitizing tunnel at the entrance of the compound.

Great idea that, although they assure that it had no cost, the federal Health Secretariat has already warned that they are useless to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

