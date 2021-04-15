No one knows why covid is more deadly in Brazil than in India

(Bloomberg) – Faced with a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, India is once again hosting the world’s second-largest outbreak, overtaking Brazil after it was overtaken in March. But beyond the position in the statistics there is an epidemiological enigma about the reasons behind the Latin American country being much more devastated by the pathogen.

When it comes to the scale of infections, the two nations have a very similar level, with cases hovering around 14 million and hospitals from Mumbai to São Paulo under increasing pressure as hospitalizations rise. But it is the divergence in the number of deaths that puzzles scientists. Brazil, with a population of nearly 214 million, has seen more than 361,800 people die from COVID-19, more than double the number of deaths in India, which has a much larger population of 1.4 billion.

While deaths in India have started to rise and threaten to worsen, the disparity at the macro level persists and is emblematic of the different ways the pandemic is unfolding in different regions. Experts say this needs to be better understood and decoded in order to contain this global outbreak and prevent future public health crises.

Covid case fatality rates in South Asia, including India, are consistently lower than global averages, just as those in Latin America are consistently higher, forcing virologists to offer a number of theories as to why. the covid has been more deadly in areas from Brazil to Argentina.

“We are not comparing apples to apples here, we are comparing apples to oranges,” said Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of biostatistics at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. For now, both countries present an “intriguing conundrum: an epidemiological mystery that needs Sherlock Holmes or Miss Marple in action.”

Brazil has been hit by multiple waves that have killed an alarming number of its young population and last week reported a record daily increase of 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths. Meanwhile, the daily increase in casualties in India has been around 1,000 and last week it was well below that number. Deaths in the Asian country as a percentage of confirmed cases are 1.2 versus 2.6 in Brazil, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Age variation

Multiple factors could be at play in the fatality gap, including differences in median age: 26 in India and 33.5 in Brazil.

Experts have long criticized India’s broader death statistics, particularly in its rural areas. Before the pandemic, about 1 in 5 deaths were underreported at all, according to Mukherjee. But that doesn’t explain why Brazil’s death rate is higher than Western nations that have also been hit hard by the pandemic.

Cross immunity

Other theories behind the divergence between Brazil and India focus on the different environments and disease experiences of the two countries.

Some scientists say that widespread exposure to a number of diseases in India may have helped its citizens develop natural resistance against coronaviruses such as covid-19.

“Our hypothesis, and this is strictly a hypothesis, is that because our populations are continuously exposed to many types of pathogens, including viruses, our immune systems do not overreact to any new variation,” said Mande Shekhar, chief. of the Scientific and Industrial Research Council of India in an interview.

Many experts acknowledge that genetics or cross-immunity could be at stake, as other South Asian countries, such as Bangladesh and Pakistan, have also experienced far fewer deaths than Brazil.

Mutated strains

Then there’s the fact that Brazil is the place where one of the most potentially deadly coronavirus mutations, the P.1 variant, was identified in December. Along with the variants first seen in South Africa and the United Kingdom, studies suggest that these strains are more contagious.

The rapid and sustained spread of the variant in Brazil did not give respite to its healthcare system, unlike the pause between the 2020 waves in India, which helped hospitals and front-line workers to recover and plan. in advance.

Complacency, second wave

Mismanagement and fatigue caused by covid have also been attributed among the causes of the rampant spread and rising death rates in both countries. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has opposed the blockades, confronting local governments on pandemic mitigation measures, and has ridiculed the use of masks.

