No one knows what the future of the NXT UK brand will be.

Years ago Triple H had the idea to expand the NXT brand. Unfortunately, today nobody knows what the future of the NXT UK brand will be.

Origins.

NXT UK we can say that It has been a success, it is not one of the main brands but the roster he owns is one of the most talented. To carry out this idea they built several training centers in different parts of the European continent. The first center created was in the UK and the plan was for the programs to be broadcast in the ITV World of Sports promotion. However, the promotion closed years ago.

NXT Japan?

WWE also wants to expand its product to the Asian continent specifically Japan, but talks are stalled right now due to the global pandemic of covid-19.

Uncertain future for the brand.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer that the future of NXT UK is absolutely unknown at this time. WWE is reducing its workforce and currently NXT UK is not making money but despite that as we already reported, No layoffs are anticipated in the brand as the fighters’ salaries are not very high.

Due to the problem we are experiencing NXT UK broadcasts have been canceled. Recordings in Bournemouth, England for May 1 and 2 have been rejected. These recordings would have served as a consequence for the NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin event which has also been canceled. Recordings they had planned for June at the UK Download Festival have been canceled.

The next set of TV recordings for the brand is scheduled for Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25. in Glasgow, Scotland. So we are going to be a while without being able to enjoy NXT UK.

