No one is sure. Spanish trailer and poster for ‘The Night House’

The Spanish division of 20th Century Studios presents the trailer and poster for our country of de ‘The Night House‘, a horror film directed by David Bruckner (‘ The Signal ‘,’ The Ritual ‘) that will be released in theaters in the United States and Spain on August 20.

Rebecca Hall (‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’) leads the cast of this production around Beth, a woman who to try to overcome the unexpected death of her husband stays to live alone in the house that he had designed especially for her.

A house in which, of course, it will not take long for … things to start happening.

Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin and Vondie Curtis Hall complete the main cast of this film produced by David S. Goyer, Keith Levine and John Zois and written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, writers of ‘Super Dark Times’ or the future remake of ‘Hellraiser’ to be directed by Bruckner himself.

