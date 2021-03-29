No one is safe. Trailer and poster for ‘The Night House’

Searchlight Pictures presents the trailer and poster for ‘The Night House‘, a horror film directed by David Bruckner (‘ The Signal ‘,’ The Ritual ‘) that will be released in theaters in the United States and Spain on July 16.

Rebecca Hall (‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’) leads the cast of this production around Beth, a woman who to try to overcome the unexpected death of her husband stays to live alone in the house that he had designed especially for her. A house in which certain … things will soon begin to happen.

Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin and Vondie Curtis Hall complete the main cast of this film written by Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski (‘Super Dark Times’).

