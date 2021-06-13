FaceTime will not have a native Android app.

Just like you don’t have a mobile but an iPhone, you don’t have a tablet but an iPad and you don’t have a computer but a MacBook, Apple device users do not make a video call but a FaceTime.

FaceTime is still the same, a native Apple application to make video calls just like other tools such as Skype, Zoom and many others do. The advantage of this is that it is installed as standard in Apple devices And let’s face it, it’s easy to use and it works really well. Also, it is cooler to say FaceTime and not video call.

And yes, many of us have argued that FaceTime needs to come to Android and when we found out a few days ago that it would be, we are really glad.

FaceTime video calls make it to Android (sort of)

However, the joy did not last long because Apple once again treated all those users of Android devices as second-rate users. Yes, FaceTime would come to Android but not in the form of an application but as a web service. Or what is the same, in a way that nobody is going to use it.

Apple, no one is going to use FaceTime on Android

The last few months have taught us a few things, among which the importance of having a good video calling application stands out, either to telework or to talk with our acquaintances or relatives. Apple knows that today Zoom is one of the most popular tools for this task and that is why has made the recent decision to release FaceTime to platforms other than those of the bitten apple.

Now, Apple has made a serious mistake in our judgment. Because the advantage of using Skype, Zoom and the rest of other style apps is that they are multiplatform, with an application for each of them. Something Apple won’t do with FaceTime.

Because if an Android user – for whatever reason – wants to make a FaceTime, they have to access this tool through a link in the browser. None of the convenience of opening a downloaded app and starting your video conference right away. An obvious mistake.

The reasons for this are clear. Just like Apple doesn’t want to create an iMessage app for Android because this would make them sell less iPhones, you also don’t want Google OS users to have a native FaceTime app. Apple wants to treat Android owners like second-rate users. Do you want to use the FaceTime app? Well, buy an iPhone.

Obviously no Android user is going to use FaceTime web. First, because nobody wants to feel like a second-class user and on the other hand, because there are other alternatives that do have applications to download in the Play Store, why use Apple’s tool? Nonsense.

