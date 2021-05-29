“No one has to call her Jesulina”

Since Julia janeiro turned 18, his image has been exposed in television programs and in the heart press, a media harassment that both she and her parents, Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario, have placed in the hands of their lawyers when requesting precautionary measures. Also the collaborator of Telecinco Belén Esteban He has stood up for his daughter’s sister Andrea.

The program Sálvame unveiled this week an incident that has affected Julia Janeiro and that occurred at the exit of a football game from her boyfriend, Brayan Mejía.

“He began to rebuke an older man, about 70 years old, that he was in the street because he kept looking at her and she told him why he was looking at her so much. At first, when I saw her, that in the stands everyone calls her JesulinaIt seemed super small to me, but then I saw that she was defending herself “, a witness of the events has commented to the program.

These statements made Belén Esteban come out again in defense of Julia Janeiro on television. “I do not question the testimony, but Julia is called Julia, my daughter is called Andrea, and for being daughters of Jesulín they are neither ‘Jesulines’ nor ‘Jesulinas’. Julia is Julia “, has indicated.

Although Esteban has remarked that although he does not excuse the attitude that Julia Janeiro could have had, but “no one has to call her JesulinaIt has a name, “he defended.

Likewise, Belén Esteban has wanted to highlight the anonymity that the daughter of María José Campanario seeks: “Until today, to Julia I have not seen her anywhere. I think you have to have respect. “

Is it’s not the first time that Esteban has supported his daughter’s sister Andrea Janeiro. “I knew this was going to happen. The girl is 18 years old and she can wear whatever she wants, her nails, her eyelashes … Criticizing that seems embarrassing to me“, he declared on the set.

“She is not my daughter, but criticism hurts. The disqualifications do not seem to me, either for Julia or for another 18-year-old girl, “said Belén Esteban on another occasion.