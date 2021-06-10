No one has painted these blue stripes on the mollusk

The presence of these bright blue stripes on the shell of the limpets of the species Pellucida patella It is very striking because of the artificial appearance they have. It would seem that they are painted with some fluorescent dye or that they are laser figures projected on the shell. However, it is an entirely natural trait. Scientists, including Mathias Kolle, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, investigated these blue stripes several years ago and hypothesized that these stripes have been promoted by evolution because they protect limpets against predators . The pattern of blue lines looks like the one on poisonous sea snails. This discourages predators from trying to eat the limpet, mistaking it for one of those snails. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)

(Photo: courtesy of the researchers. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0)