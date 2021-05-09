No one gets between two who are fine

I discussed cheating in the couple with two great friends, Erick Cuesta and Orlando Segura, in my program on the dranancy.com networks. They consider that they live in a world not only macho, since there are women who are unfaithful and are also independent. Orlando insists: what do we do next? File off the horns and continue?

Maybe she found an ex and with two drinks she was unfaithful, as is done in modern times. According to Orlando, the confrontation of infidelity depends on the specific circumstances of each case. An affair is one thing, but a long and stable relationship is another …

Orlando insists that he speaks like a gentleman: the infidelity of women is very difficult. If there are children, the situation is different. Sometimes it is better to go to therapy and forgive.

I remind you that women come to sex through affection, while men come to affection through sex. That makes a difference in female infidelity. If it is a permanent and long relationship, surely she is in love. Eva’s daughters generally create bonds of affection that are difficult to break.

The solutions to the couple’s problems must be dealt with without mistreating each other, much less insulting each other. Studies show that no one enters between two who are fine.

Men have “non-relational” sex more easily than women. Eric insists that women are different. The man seeks good sex and quickly go to bed. But, be careful, because you can get “caught” in the sheet, and the adventure of a night ends in a crush.

Eric believes that infidelity occurs from the beginning in the couple. Communication is the basis of the couple, both have to speak clearly. Orlando says that when we keep quiet about the problems that affect us, the relationship is damaged. He who does not speak is responsible for what happens between two beings who share a life.

I insist: we fall in love to overcome the unresolved issues of childhood. In addition, there are little holes in the couple, where another can enter. We must take care of the cardboard so that they do not make us bingo!

For a man to accept infidelity, Orlando insists, he must have a testosterone problem. Eric laughs, but doesn’t believe him. The affection and love in the couple is what is important. If I fall in love with you every day, it is difficult for you to deceive me, but it takes two. There is nothing more important than having a clear conscience.

We must learn why we fall in love, and then choose a partner. For love to work, loving is not enough.

