No one could stop Frenkie de Jong

06/13/2021

Act. At 23:10 CEST

The Netherlands was presented in society with a very good staging. The ‘Oranje’ suffered to beat Ukraine despite being far superior on the pitch of the Johan Cruyff Arena and made it clear that, despite having very important casualties such as Van Dijk or Van de Beek, she wants to be considered one of the candidates for the title. Not on the same level as France, Belgium or Portugal, of course, but not so far from all of them as most fans imagined.

De Boer’s pupils, who collected the unfinished work of Ronald Koeman and has reached the continental event in the eye of the hurricane, left contradictory sensations in their debut in the Eurocup. Defensively, they were about to pay dearly for their fragility. With the ball, however, the Dutch footballers played by heart. Everything was in place, even when the ball burned. The connections between the players were poetic. Math. Especially among the leaders. Depay, omnipresent; Wijnaldum, off-road; Dumfries, tireless and immeasurable; and De Jong & mldr; No one could stop De Jong.

The Barça midfielder continued the great performances he has starred in during his second season at the Camp Nou. The Barça fans asked him to recover the version of Ajax and, as someone who does not want the thing, has dared to improve it. In a scheme of three centrals like the one used by the culé team at the end of the course, Frenkie shone. Participated a lot (touched the ball 113 times), won every split match he fought except two (eleven out of thirteen) and made 97 passes with a 92% success rate. He served as a metronome and, at the same time, as a soloist: he set the tempo, but he also played the music. The flourishes.

When football passes through his boots and he is the one who makes the team flow, nothing can go wrong. It happens at Barça. And tonight it happened in Holland. De Jong’s unstoppable drives allowed the ‘Oranje’ to overcome lines with insulting ease in some moments of the engagement. He gave fluidity to the game by taking care of the ball in all his interventions, but he did not ‘rub’ it: he knew how to understand when he had to give rhythm to the game and mark differences and when to hand it over to his teammates. He played the 90 minutes of the game that his team had to win twice after Ukraine’s almost successful comeback attempt.