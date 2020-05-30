By Alejandra Carmona O.

According to Darwin’s evolutionary theory, “the species that survive are neither the strongest nor the most intelligent, but those that are best adapted to change. ”

As part of the human species, I had not had to live a challenge of “change” like the one this pandemic is offering us. It is not by chance the selected verb, I am convinced that this is an opportunity.

And as a woman, I will undoubtedly be part of the species with a high probability of survival, not only by following the recommendations on health, but because I have rediscovered myself and from there, I appreciate life as it is being presented to us.

I am a married woman, mother of two incredible human beings (my greatest teachers), I practice my profession (lawyer), I am studying a master’s degree, I love the exercise, I consider that friendships are the family that one chooses and I think the days would be significantly better if they lasted 36 hours Well, I always have the feeling that “I could have done” this or that.

And so, I started the “healthy distance” by holding on to the previous activities, trying to fulfill everything I did before, assuming new roles in a space converted into a home, office, school, gym, cafe, restaurant and bar.

I focused on a clean and collected house, a home-cooked meal, Zoom connections, finished tasks, exercising, etc. A machine. I ended up exhausted.

One afternoon after ballet class (yes, you must also continue taking all the “afterschool”) my daughter burst into tears with a deep feeling letting out all her anguish, all your helplessness, all your tiredness, all the stress caused by change. It shook me.

We hugged each other for a long, long time. What am I doing?. I got mad at the Chinese, I’m still mad at the government, Mexico’s ignorance hurts and I asked myself thousands of times why?

Debating with my husband, angry, taking out all the frustration resonated in my head Viktor Fankl: “When we are no longer capable of changing a situation, we are faced with the challenge of changing ourselves.”

And then I remembered that I am my most valuable asset; that cultivating your own growth and well-being results in the peace and harmony of my environment. Suddenly, the whys became paraqués: What are you wanting to tell me? What do you choose to do with this that is happening?

I stopped, breathed, and listened again. My inner voice influenced by the “must be” that we carry every day.

I discovered that I don’t always have the will, patience, compassion and humility to listen to me. That I am very demanding and hard on me. It is never enough: how exhausting! I do not like. I didn’t recognize myself.

I like being a wife, mom, friend, athlete, professional, student, daughter. I take on all the caps that I wear with great pride and enthusiasm every day but now I understand that tired, stressed and exhausted I would be failing in all those areas because the one I’m abandoning is myself.

Selfishness? I do not want to enter into a moral debate, but the answer would be affirmative, understanding it as taking responsibility for our own lives.

I carry my own luggage with the “balance” as a challenge that I take on every day. It is my starting point to value myself, to love myself as a person, to start each day and conclude it trying to be a little better than before.

Much easier to write it than to do it. Every day I must retrace self-imposed demands through which I look at the world and learn to dedicate to each thing its fair value, its fair time, its fair space. I definitely team up, shake, and start again.

Thanks to COVID-19 I have had the opportunity to confirm that I would remarry my husband, to connect with my children from their school activities, their love of technology and series, discover the pleasure of cooking, that sweeping has its joke so that mopping makes sense and that doing it during a conference call is a super exercise.

And that nothing happens if one day you do not wash, do not iron, the perfect house is not there or you had to eat cakes, but what happens if I forget my purpose in life.

No one can give what they don’t have… Only when you are good with yourself, you can be good with others … Only when you manage your loneliness, you can manage a relationship … You will need to love yourself to love, respect yourself to respect, value yourself to value, accept yourself to accept. Remember that nobody can give what they don’t have.