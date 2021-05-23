No one can get Shakira, 44, off her skateboard



Shakira.

Photo: Michelly Rall / Getty Images

Shakira He set out to learn to ride a skateboard and since he succeeded it seems that this is the only thing he does. Not only does he play with his children with this, but he also took it to the video “Girl Like Me”, with the black Eyed Peas. Now he also uses it as a means of transport and that is how his Sony’s Studios entrance was.

As expected, those from 5020studio received her with abettors arms, and on Instagram they also shared the video of the Colombian welcoming her to the recording studio: “Welcome home @shakira”. It seems that this has been a good strategy on the part of the singer to announce to the world that she is already preparing more music for her fans.

The video itself has been published for seven hours on Instagram and by the end of this note it already exceeds 300 thousand reproductions. Despite the fact that Shakira has around 70.2 million followers on Instagram, the singer seems to be having a measured “success” in her publications.

For example, on December 14, 2020, the singer published this image, there she obtained two million likes. After this, not a single image of her has reached that number. This figure has only been surpassed by the videos he has shared, but not by a photograph, of what goes on in 2021.

