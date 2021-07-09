“No one can compare to Eddy Merckx”

07/09/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

.

The British Mark cavendish equaled the record for stage wins on the Tour held by the Belgian Eddy Merckx, but noted that it cannot be compared to “the best cyclist of all time”.

“I don’t think I can be compared to the greatest rider of all time. I have equaled only his number of stage victories, but that can only be significant for someone who does not follow cycling. All I hope is that this inspires a lot of kids to go cycling, especially in the UK“, he pointed.

The cyclist from the Isle of Man assured that he would win the sprint it is not comparable with the record that Merckx built, that prevailed on all terrains and that, in addition, won the Tour five times.

Cavendish beat his partner on Friday Danish Michael Morkov, his pitcher, whom he thanked for the work, and said he is proud to have been able to finish the job.

“Being a leader is having the responsibility of a team on your back, not only the legs, but also the head to withstand that pressure. In the team I am the one who does the least work, but only the top 10 in the general classification charge more than the sprinters. I have the pressure of my team to win, but they put me in the best situation, “he said.

The Briton assured that all victories are complicated, but more so on the Tour: “There is no doubt here. If you doubt, you don’t win.”

Cavendish recognized that this friday was one of his most difficult victories, because of the heat and because the final section was a false flat that does not adapt well to its characteristics and forced him to put more development than usual.

The British assured that I missed the support of the public and he acknowledged that his attitude has changed in recent years.

“Before I behaved like an idiot, because I was young. Now I have matured, I have a family and I have learned to behave better. I’m a 36-year-old man and not the old boy “, he indicated.