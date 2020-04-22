The release of the Galaxy Note 7, which was to be Samsung’s new standard bearer, turned into a real industrial disaster for the South Korean brand, to the point that it ended up stopping production and beating the recall of devices in circulation. But there seems to be some confusion both in the media and among consumers.

In the United States, users of Galaxy S7, the smartphone launched before the Note 7, thus received a message from the South Korean brand telling them that their device was not affected by the concerns widely discussed in recent weeks.

TechnoBuffalo

“The Galaxy S7 is not affected by the recall. You can continue to use your smartphone normally,” said the text message sent by Samsung. In other words, the Galaxy S7 is not likely to explode. Conversely, Galaxy Note 7 owners receive a message asking them to return their device. Obviously, the brand wanted to reassure all consumers who are not aware of the differences between the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy Note 7.

It does well, because even some media do not make a difference. In France, for example, in his column of October 12 on Europe 1, the humorist Nicolas Canteloup has several times mentioned the Galaxy to make fun of the Note 7. “Samsung Galaxy 7, Samsung stops the production of its cell phone which explodes”, declaims the humorist before playing on the meaning of the S in the name of the smartphone. Except that it is not the Galaxy S7 that explodes, but the Note 7. A confusion that could mislead some unsuspecting consumers.

That said, the humorist is not the only one to make the mistake. The same thing happened the day before on France 2 during a report on the cessation of production of the Galaxy Note 7. “Samsung Galaxy phones still smoking”, is the first sentence of a report on the worries from Samsung… without specifying that it is the Galaxy Note.

Mistakes that could cost Samsung dearly, both in terms of image and communication. If it is not too late already …