No: no solar storm will cause a “massive blackout” or damage to health on Earth

Although fatalistic headlines claimed that the solar storm heading for Earth will cause a “massive blackout,” this is fake news without any scientific basis.

Some media presented it as a global catastrophe. With fatalistic headlines, they assured that this phenomenon would collapse telecommunication networks throughout the world. Media attention focused on the possibility of a massive blackout, consequence of a sudden solar storm during the first days of July.

In this regard, the Dr. Julio César Mejía, researcher at the National Laboratory of Space Weather (LANCE) of the Institute of Gephysics (IGF) of the UNAM, He has reservations about this kind of gimmicky coverage.

What is a solar storm?

Julio César Mejía has dedicated a large part of his career to the study of solar climate. In an interview with Muy Interesante, Mexico defined solar storms as “a release of energy on the surface of the Sun, which can reach impact our geomagnetic field“.

Thanks to the protection of this natural shell, says Mejía, life on Earth exists as we know it. In terms of electrical technology, however, there can be consequences:

“These explosions propagate in the form of electromagnetic radiation”, explains the expert. “The geomagnetic field is a shell that protects us. If we didn’t have technology, we would be completely unconcerned. “

From his years of observation, the researcher ensures that this type of phenomenon they are not dangerous to human life. In biological terms, there is insufficient evidence to support the fact that this stellar phenomenon may have repercussions on health. If we were directly exposed to these particles, on the contrary, the damage to the body will be immediate.

How often do these events occur?

These astronomical events are not new. On the contrary, throughout the natural history of our Solar System it has been presented periodically, according to the researcher of the UNAM’s Mexico Space Weather Service (SCiESMEX):

“This type of phenomenon occurs every 11 years, approximately,” explains the expert. “They start with spots that appear on the Sun from time to time, but we cannot accurately predict when they will occur.”

Mejía makes the simile with earthquakes. Although we know how the Earth’s tectonic plates operate, we cannot know when a telluric movement of this type will occur. Something similar happens with solar storms. Although we know that solar winds exist, it is virtually impossible to determine when it will impact one of these to our planet.

Does the solar wind affect technology?

Potentially, Mejía points out, this is always a possibility. In the past, this type of phenomenon have had repercussions in the technology. The first time was recorded during the second half of the 19th century, when the English astronomer Richard C. Carrington attributed the burning the telegraph lines to a powerful solar storm.

This was not the only time technology has been affected. Solar storms are known to affect the contact between control towers and aircraft that fly over the poles. In the same way, during the twentieth century similar events were recorded that affected communication with anthropogenic satellites:

“There have already been satellites that have been damaged by a solar storm,” Mejía specifies. “When the particles interact with the electrical power of the satellites, these are lost or the components are damaged.”

In terms of blackouts, it has been identified that these phenomena interfere with telecommunications and global positioning systemsl. However, this happens at the regional level. It is very difficult for an event of this type to have a particular impact on smartphones and devices for personal use of human beings. “That, on a small scale, does not happen,” says the expert.

However, Mejía emphasizes that the public approach specialized institutes to obtain accurate and reliable information on solar storms and other geological phenomena. Media hype if any kind of scientific underpinning tend to be skewed by a need for an audience, and seldom accurately describe the nature of these natural phenomena.

