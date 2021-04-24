No, nicotine does not protect at all against covid-19

Elderly man smoking. (Creative Commons image seen on Flickr by Javi Sanchez de la Viña).

Almost a year ago, I published an article based on the work of a Greek cardiologist named Konstantinos Farsalinos (specialist in damage caused by tobacco), in which he asked why, if China is one of the countries with the highest rate of smoking, there were so few hospitalized for covid-19 there that smokers were recognized. (The preprint, you could read in this link).

Later, a similar work directed by the same researcher and carried out this time on Mexican patients, appeared published in July 2020 as a “preview” in the journal European Respiratory Society.

During those first months of the pandemic, the scientific world was abuzz with work trying to find weak points for the coronavirus. Nothing to reproach, the characteristics of thousands of known substances were studied, including nicotine, since some doctors seemed to have detected an apparent correlation between non-smokers and seriously ill with covid-19.

The truth is that he had not heard of the work of Farsalinos again. I assumed that, like so many other false promises against the coronavirus that ended up being forgotten due to lack of evidence, the hypothesis of protective nicotine had simply been discarded.

Well, today I heard about that matter again, and the truth is that I have felt a little ripped off. The aforementioned magazine that published the preliminary hearing, has just retracted it, since the author has not been able to prove, beyond all doubt, that he has no financial ties to … the tobacco industry.

It doesn’t surprise me, although it certainly disappoints me. In fact, all of us who are dedicated to dissemination were aware that, motivated by the emergency of the moment, many small studies were being given rise to in the prepress phase, which perhaps did not respond to what is said “good science”. The work of Farsalinos, actually a meta-study (or compilation of several studies) did not seem the most suspicious.

Image of cancer biologist Jason Sheltzer, who totally doubts the preprint published by Farsalinos. (Image credit Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory).

In an exhaustive thread posted on twitter by Jason sheltzer (a biologist specializing in Cancer with a Ph.D. at MIT, currently working for the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory) the American researcher analyzes the “Chinese” preprint of Farsalinos that circulated so much on the internet. The conclusions? The errors were numerous, and therefore we should be most skeptical.

If you remember, the preprint contrasted data from two different statistical sources. The first, provided by the WHO, indicated that 27% of China’s population smoked. The second, supplied by Chinese hospital sources, indicated that less than 27% of those admitted to the ward for COVID-19 identified themselves as smokers.

Based on the crossover data, the Farsalinos team observed that “current smokers were 23% less likely than non-smokers to be diagnosed with covid-19”. Furthermore, there were certain previous pathologies that did seem to negatively influence the severity of the infection, for example advanced age, sex, having one or more comorbidities, and certain diseases such as diabetes, COPD, chronic kidney disease, immunosuppression and hypertension. Smoking, on the other hand, was not among them.

In her review brief, Sheltzer states that the comparison of that preprint wrongly assumed that the definition of smoker was constant. One of the articles included in the Farsalinos team’s meta-analysis actually used a cutoff limit of 30 packs per year to identify smokers. That is, it did not identify all smokers but only to the truly hardened.

“Given that the WHO data did not establish this limit of 30 packages per year for the calculation of that 27% of smokers in the country, it is absolutely wrong to directly compare the two values ​​as if they were measuring the same”Says Sheltzer.

Farsalinos interviewed by an advocate of the electronic cigarette. (Image taken from a video on PBusardo’s YouTube channel).

But Shletzer did not stop there, he decided to write to the authors of some of the studies compiled by Farsalinos, with the aim of investigating the sources a little better. One of the Chinese doctors who responded, stated that he believed that the low frequency of smoking reported by some patients was due to the fact that “they were literally too sick to answer the questions”.

In another of the Chinese works compiled in the Greek cardiologist’s meta-study, the frequency of various comorbidities (additional disorders that are added to the primary one) seen in people admitted for covid-19 is reported. Surprisingly, in this study only 13% of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) patients, 8% of hypertensive patients, and 10% of cardiovascular patients identify themselves as smokers. If we assume as true that 27% of Chinese are smokers, then we could wrongly suggest that smoking also protects against lung disease and from the heart.

Summarizing. Assuming that 27% of Chinese smoke is not a solid figure on which to base further comparisons. Doing so leads to such absurd conclusions as that smoking cuts the risk of COPD by half.

To finish destroying the work of Farsalinos, Sheltzer refers to a work that directly compares hospitalized patients in China, who tested both positive and negative in the covid-19 test, published in the Journal of Medical Virilogy. According to this study, 19% of patients who tested positive were smokers, compared to 15% of patients who tested negative and identified themselves as smokers.

Two interesting pieces of information can be extracted from this last work. The first is that the number of hospitalized smokers (both positive and negative in covid-19) is below the famous 27% calculated by the WHO. The second is that the numbers seem to indicate that smoking does not protect against coronavirus infection.

As for Farsalinos not being able to prove that he is free of ties to the tobacco industry, I don’t know… we are going to give him the benefit of the doubt, although I have found videos of him in which he seems to openly support the use of the electronic cigarette.

If the relationship is true, that could explain why other studies found such different results on the effects of nicotine. To mention a few, the conclusions of this other preprint (also a meta-analysis, by the way) suggested that Smoking doubled the risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19.

Who to believe? I don’t know, but regarding the supposed virtues of tobacco (although nicotine certainly has anti-inflammatory properties) I think it is best to be carried away by common sense. And in the meantime, please, let’s take the preprints for what they are, pending revision works, which have not yet been published. And in science, as an old university professor I knew said: “if something is not published, it does not exist”.

