No news from LeBron James

LeBron James missed his fourth game in a row against the Phoenix Suns this morning because of his ankle. It is the 25th absence in an atypical season for him.: it will be the one who plays the least ever with a minimum of 43 and a maximum of 47. It could have reached 57 if the course had the usual 82 and not 72 due to the pandemic. His top below was the 55 he played in 2018-19, the first in the Lakers. His minimum until landing in Los Angeles was 62 in 2011-12 with the Miami Heat, but with a trick: the regular phase only had 66 games due to the lockout.

His physical problems are a rarity in a career that reaches 18 seasons and a total of 1,308 games (72.6 on average). But something normal already with 36 years and 38.2 minutes on average in his legs. “I’ll never be 100% anymore,” admitted LeBron in early May, who renewed last winter until 2023 with the aim of getting closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring legacy and having the option to play alongside his eldest son, Bronny.

Also to put another ring on your finger. The one that would cover all the fingers of one hand and that would leave only one of the Michael Jordan. A mission, that of the championship, which he shares with the Lakers, who came out of ostracism, from the worst years in franchise history, with the arrival of the King and the League last season at the Walt Disney complex in Orlando ( Florida).

“We still don’t know anything”

However, his participation is in doubt for the final stretch (even the playoffs) of a course that threatens the play in, that invented that if it does not touch you, it seems a genius, but that if you are the graceful one, you spit on it. Things of the moment. “We still don’t know anything about LeBron. Advance day by day“, said Frank Vogel, coach of the Lakers, about his pupil. Words of prudence. Especially, after his last return, interrupted by a relapse (he played only two games after missing 18 in a row, the record of his career) that he has made jump the alarms at the Lakers.

The concern is for LeBron James’ right ankle, which has kept him out for six weeks and has put him out of action again. And it won’t get much better “says Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN).” He will have to play with discomfort in the postseason. It won’t recover until summer. So there is an even greater burden on Anthony Davis here. But the question still remains: how much cash can LeBron James be?“.

Words that seem not to worry their peers. “From what I saw, LeBron will be fine. Believe me: he will be fine,” said Anthony Davis, the great laker star in James’ absence. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was more optimistic: “He will be ready for the playoffs.”