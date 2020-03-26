Millions of people around the world are taking advantage of quarantine to enjoy content from streaming platforms such as Netflix, which has recently confirmed the movies and series to be released in April on the platform. However, there are always people who take advantage of any occasion to do evil, since it has been discovered that WhatsApp is being used to send a message that contains an alleged Netflix offer for the coronavirus (Covid-19), but that, in reality, be a scam.

The coronavirus It continues to spread over time, a deadly epidemic that quarantines millions of people, who can only leave their homes to go to work, to the supermarket or pharmacy, or to take the dog out. While many companies and countries are contributing their bit to fight this virus, such as Xiaomi, who has donated masks to Spain; There are also people who are spending their time in this quarantine trying to take advantage of others. Recently a message has been discovered that actually It is not a Netflix offer for the Covid-19, but it is a scam. The Internet Safety Office (OSI) has been the one who has detected this phishing related to the video platform, through a link that is being broadcast on WhatsApp.

A message that is being sent through the well-known instant messaging application and in which a completely free subscription is offered using hook to coronavirus. “Due to the CoronaVirus pandemic worldwide, Netflix is ​​giving some free passes to its platform during the isolation period. Run it! ”Reads the message that comes with a link. A scam that from the OSI itself ensures that it can spread to other entertainment platforms and / or through other channels, such as email. Phishing whose objective is to redirect the victim to a page that pretends to be legitimate for steal your personal and / or bank details.

No, Netflix is ​​not giving away a free coronavirus subscription

In this way, any user who accesses this link and provides their personal data will be affected by this scam. In the case of having accessed the link and having given personal and bank details, such as card number, expiration date and security code, it is recommended contact the financial institution as soon as possible to report what happened. The Internet User Security Office has also wanted to take advantage of its statement to offer a series of tips to avoid becoming a victim of phishing fraud.

For example, do not open emails from unknown or unsolicited users, delete them directly. It is also important not to answer these emails under any circumstances. Another tip is that of use caution when following message links and downloading email attachments, even if they are from known contacts. If there is no certificate, or if it does not correspond to the site to which we access, do not provide any personal information, such as username or bank details. In case of doubt, it is always good to consult directly with the entity involved or with trusted third parties, such as the State Security Forces and Bodies (FCSE)

As previously noted, this new phishing campaign, which impersonates Netflix, is spreading through WhatsApp, but the proliferation of similar campaigns using the image of other entertainment channels and / or spreading through other media, such as email. On this occasion, clicking on the link redirects the user to a survey, and once completed, urges that the spread among your contacts to be able to enjoy the alleged promotion. After sharing it, the user will be notified that he has also been the winner of a gift card to redeem in a supermarket or other service, thus requesting his personal and bank details.

