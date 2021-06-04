National teams



No nerves! Mandan Messi and Alexis in Argentina-Chile: see goals



Jenny Gámez June 3, 2021, 07:52 pm

A penalty and a still ball clarify the panorama in Santiago del Estero.

Argentina and Chile measure out and, to tell the truth, it is not easy for them to hurt themselves. But they do find a way.

The duel began with a penalty action, reviewed by the VAR, against Lautaro Martínez, which Messi changed for a goal in the 24th minute.

But Chile did not accept that blow badly and this is how Alexis claimed the local failure on the mark, when the 36th minute was played, in a charge by Aranguiz that Medel brushed and left the scorer: