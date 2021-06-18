No negotiation with incident managers on Line 12: Sheinbaum

MEXICO CITY.

It will not be negotiated with those responsible for the incident recorded on May 3 in a section of Line 12 of the Collective Transportation System, asserted the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who mentioned that the Attorney General’s Office of the capital will act accordingly.

At a press conference, the capital’s president announced that, while the expert opinions and investigations are progressing, next Monday she will meet with the technical team that will be in charge of carrying out the Executive Project for line rehabilitation, in addition to that, she said, has already contacted the representatives of two of the companies involved in the construction of the elevated viaduct.

I have had contact with Carso and with ICA, we are going to establish this Technical Roundtable and, of course, we want them to participate in this rehabilitation in economic terms – given the condition of the expert opinions -; but obviously, this Technical Working Table has to be done and clearly and transparently inform the population – which is what we have been doing so far. What we want, since it is, obviously, to start Line 12 in all security conditions and for that it is this technical team that is going to be supporting us, and we are going to be informing the public.

Sheinbaum Pardo reiterated that his government’s priority is care for those affected and the families of those who died when one of the Metro girders collapsed, but also, he said, what is being sought is that Line 12 may be in operation shortly.

We are waiting for the work of these engineers – Engineering Doctors, most of them; and I believe that the most important thing and the citizens – I believe – that use Line 12, which has … – of course we all want it to be as fast as possible – but, above all, there is security after what happened; So that is what we want to guarantee, security and that, even in the Victims’ Law itself, it speaks of non-repetition. So, for everyone, for everyone in this city – and that is what we want – is for Line 12 to operate, but to operate under all security conditions.

Finally, the capital president indicated that as the process of Line 12 progresses, in the part of the investigations as well as in the repair work, the citizens will be informed in a timely manner.