No need to see 80s animation for Masters of the Universe: Revelation

This week we have received the first official images of the animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”, together with the confirmation that the July 23 with five episodes. That first look has confirmed something that we had been told for a long time, that this series would have very much in mind the animation designs of the 80s.

In the same way, it has been reconfirmed that the animated series would be a direct continuation of that. In other words, the action would pick up where the events left off at the end of that second season of 1985. This makes it a series with a clear target for the public that grew up with that animated series.

Despite all this, they wanted to clarify that to enjoy this animated series it will not be necessary to have seen that animated series. Obviously it will be a plus if we have seen it, but if we have not, we will not feel completely lost.

This is how the filmmaker Kevin Smith, responsible for this new animated series, has explained it:

Many of us have come into contact with these stories and these characters in our first years of life and we are very happy to return to Eternia. But even if you’ve never seen a single episode of the series or don’t know this universe at all, you can fully immerse yourself in the story. It’s a truly classic and universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power. This series explores destiny in a new way. There is a lot of reconciliation with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and finally loss.

Considering that it is a continuation of the story, it is possible to imagine that there will be summaries or flashbacks that help to put in situation the new viewers who do not even know who He-Man or the Masters of the Universe are.

