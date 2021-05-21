no need to have PS Plus

One of the “drawbacks” that the online mode of video games has on PlayStation and Xbox is that if we want to access it we must pay a subscription. In the case of PlayStation, that subscription is called PlayStation Plus, but this weekend it will not be necessary: we can play any multiplayer game for free.

Indeed, Sony has confirmed that May 22-23, that is, from Saturday to Sunday, we can play multiplayer of any title for free. That is, if you have ‘GTA V’ or ‘FIFA 21’ and you want to play with / against other players, you can do it without problem.

Free multiplayer for everyone

What this promotion allows us is to access the online mode of any game, and it is that on PlayStation it works in two ways. Games that are not free, such as ‘FIFA 21’ or ‘GTA V’, and that have online features require subscription to access multiplayer game modes.

Then there are the free to play games, like ‘Fortnite’, ‘Apex Legends’ and ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’. These games are not only free to download, but you can play online for free. So if you don’t have PlayStation Plus you can play some games in ‘Fortnite’, but not a game in ‘FIFA’. For practical purposes, during this weekend this distinction will not exist.

The promotion It is activated on Saturday, May 22 at 00:01 and ends on Sunday, May 23 at 11:59 p.m., Spanish local time in both cases. From that moment on, everything will go back to being as usual and, therefore, it will be necessary to go to the checkout to continue playing online those games that require it. Remember that the price of PS Plus is 8.99 euros per month, 24.99 euros for three months and 59.99 euros for 12 months.