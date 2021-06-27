No more unexpected fines with this € 49 radar warning device that works in 50 countries | Motor

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to avoid unnecessary fines this summer, a radar warning device can help you. There is a fairly inexpensive model that also alerts you to other problems on the road.

Fines for fixed or mobile radars always feel bad, although obviously they can be the just punishment for breaking the speed limit. In any case, fixed radars are just that, fixed, and they must also be fully signposted, so it is relatively easy to avoid the fine.

One of the ways to do this is to have a radar warning device, a device allowed by the DGT and that has evolved over time. For example, Amazon sells a model for approximately 50 euros that warns of radars, accidents and other problems on the road.

It is an excellent price, especially since it is updated automatically in its app, to which it connects via Bluetooth in real time and for free.

It emits sound and light signals, which change color depending on what you want to signal, so you will not have to be distracted at the wheel more than necessary.

It does not take up space and you can place it, for example, in the ventilation grill, where it is camouflaged and barely visible.

One of the most interesting features is that includes radars from more than 50 countries, including those of the European Union, with neighbors of Spain such as France and Portugal, in case you plan to go through any of them this vacation.

It is something that some applications already do, although they require the use of a mobile phone, and that can lead to some problems with the Civil Guard.

As it costs more than 29 euros, shipping is free to anywhere in Spain whether you have Amazon Prime or not. That said, for those shopping from a Prime account, shipping is much faster.

