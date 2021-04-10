No more suffering typing on your Smart TV: this Logitech keyboard for € 20 is the solution to your problems | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Televisions have advanced in such a way that they offer us a multitude of intelligent functionalities, and at the same time all those computer applications that we can also enjoy in the living room of our house while we are lying on the sofa, but unfortunately the control that these televisions incorporate does not It is always the best option to move through the menus and much less to surf the Internet.

So what you need in this regard to stop suffering by typing and browsing through your Smart TV, is to get a multifunction keyboard, and the one offered by the Logitech brand is the solution to all your problems.

Specifically, we want to highlight this offer to buy the Logitech K400 Plus multifunction keyboard for only € 19.99, a device sold and managed by Amazon itself that you can receive at home during the next few days to live a completely new experience with your Smart TV.

This wireless keyboard is ideal for your television, as it includes a trackpad that can replace the mouse. It is built into the body of the keyboard.

This Logitech K400 Plus multifunction keyboard at € 19.99 is already reduced by 55%, with what you are saving € 24.90 Regarding its previously marked price, we already tell you that the units are very limited, so you must hurry.

In addition to being compatible with the most important Smart TVs on the market, especially those manufactured as of 2016, you can also obviously use it with all your Windows devices and continue taking advantage of each of its functionalities.

Something we love about this Logitech K400 Plus keyboard is the integration of the touchpad that will allow us to have a simplified control of our entire multimedia systemEither computer or television, and without the inconvenience of having to use the keyboard and mouse separately, which is sometimes not entirely comfortable.

In addition, it has customizable control, works with a lot of operating systems, includes long-lasting batteries, and installs as easy as connecting the small receiver to a USB port to start using it.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.