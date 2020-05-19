The process to cut an ingrown nail is extremely easy, and although it looks a little painful we assure you that it is not, just make sure to follow step by step what we will describe below.

May 19, 20208: 17 p.m.

As we well know, we constantly require cleaning our nails from both the hands and feet, simply for hygiene and beauty. But sometimes this process does not end as well as we expected, since we end up with an annoying ingrown toenail.

Cut your nails the right way

Tools to cut our nails correctly:

To carry out this important process, it is essential that you have the following requirements: cuticle remover, orange stick, scrub, thick quality file, nail clippers (straight and standard), tweezers.

Process for cutting fingernails:

The first thing you should do is soak your hands, while doing this apply a little exfoliant and thus you will be freeing yourself from all kinds of dirt.

Then with the flat part of the orange stick you are going to push the cuticle back, so that you can cut with the clamp all kinds of excess skin.

Then use the nail clipper (if necessary) to cut your nails, leaving 3 mm of distance to avoid affecting the nail. Finally use the file and shape it as you like.

Toenail trimming process:

Repeat the first step you did with your hands. When cutting the nail you should do it square, without leaving irregular corners on the edges. When you are filing be careful not to lose the aforementioned shape.

Process to treat an ingrown nail:

The most advisable thing is to immerse the feet in warm water combined with coarse salt, in this way the area to be treated will be much softer and it will be a little easier to cut that piece of nail with a clamp, and thus prevent it from returning to embody. If you cannot carry out this process, we advise you to go to a medical professional.

