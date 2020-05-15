Due to the important and delicate situation that we are experiencing our brain naturally enters a neutral state, therefore when we drink alcoholic beverages, this can be interpreted as a habit which can be dangerous for our health.

May 15, 20207: 57 p.m.

When people find themselves without any kind of distraction or social contact, they usually turn to some stimulators that help them not to feel that terrible feeling of anxiety. But if they do it continuously, they may be creating a dependency.

You are at high risk by drinking alcohol this way

Some of these stimulators are usually sweets, a cigarette, coffee or infusions and the most consumed alcohol, with the latter is where we worry because when this stimulant becomes an addiction, endless tragedies often occur ..

What is ethanol?

Also known as ethyl alcohol, it is one that is found in all those alcoholic beverages which cause serious damage to the body, when its consumption is excessive. For this reason we recommend that you never exceed 1 or 2 glasses or cups of your favorite drink.

Consequences of drinking alcohol every day:

1.- Consuming alcoholic beverages daily, can cause the immune system to weaken, causing a great decrease in its ability to face viruses or infections that can harm the body.

2.- Generally, a person dependent on alcohol can begin to take violent actions against the people around them, thus increasing cases of domestic violence and violence of any other nature.

