In the extensive catalog presented by HBO is the restart of the cartoon of Bugs Bunny and his crazy friends who have not only marked several generations, but were a before and after in television animations, despite this importance in the small screen, the platform made a significant change: Looney Tunes will stop using weapons.

Remember that Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd are great enemies of Bugs and sometimes of Daffy Duck, in the case of Elmer is a hunter uses a shotgun to beat them, while the known Sam mustache, is a bandit from the old west who with temperament problems that he shoots two pistols when he despairs.

Despite the fact that the above has become a recognizable element for many people, it has not been taken into account with the new series of the ‘Looney Tunes’, as it is seen Elmer chasing the hare with a scythe instead of a firearm, which was a modification that the creators of the project decided.

According to an interview for The New York Times, producer Peter Browngardt He indicated that, if there will be moments of cartoon violence such as dynamite explosions, anvils that fall on the characters’ heads, but weapons have been excluded: “We are not making weapons, but we can do cartoon violence: TNT, the Acme material. All that was something that prevailed “.

Browngardt did not explain the true reason for this change, but it is intuited that it may be due to the situation of arms sales in the United States, which is a very controversial issue, more currently where violence has been triggered mainly against African-American people, who are currently protesting to end racism in that country.

Although the ‘Looney Tunes’ will stop using weapons, the cartoonist Johnny Ryan, explained for the same media that this does not avoid the message of violence that the show can sometimes emit, since their stories show “two characters in conflict, sometimes becoming quite aggressive”.