No more areas without WiFi: this 18 euro repeater is what you need at home | Technology

Having problems with the WiFi signal at home is quite common, unfortunately for all those who suffer them, and the fact is that the walls and other obstacles mean that the WIFi practically does not reach certain areas.

If this is your case, there are several solutions, although the cheapest of all is to install a WiFi repeater, something that is quite simple and inexpensive. For example, right now Amazon sells a TP-Link repeater for only 17.99 euros.

This signal repeater with up to 300MB per second is ideal for eliminating dead zones, and very economical. It also has an Ethernet port for network cable.

It is a signal repeater from a brand of total and absolute confidence, TP-Link, one of the leading firms in the connectivity sector, well known for its routers and devices for the Smart Home, in addition to its affordable prices, and this is a very good example.

The TP-Link N300 Tl-WA850RE reaches 300MB per second, more than enough capacity to connect at least a dozen devices without problems and maintaining a fairly good signal quality.

The setup is extremely simple. You just have to press the WPS button on the router and turn on the repeater, which will automatically connect to amplify the signal throughout the house from minute 1.

It works with any router, even if it is not from TP-Link, so few drawbacks can be made for the price it has.

It does present a drawback, and that is the signal repeats it on the 2.4 GHz frequency, which is of greater range, although it is slower than 5 GHz. However, if for example you need a bit more speed for a PC or a television, you can connect them via Ethernet port.

Another option to improve the signal at home is to bet on a WiFi Mesh network, although normally you need to buy a compatible router first, as well as nodes that make that mesh network.

