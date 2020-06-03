The Windows space freer It is an old and well-known system tool, one that a couple of years ago, with the arrival of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, received a few improvements and a new interface.

Another thing he received at the time was the option to clean the Downloads folder when you run it, and it is something that more than one absent-minded user causes accidental loss of files. Microsoft realized that it was better that this folder was not there, and that is why that problem has died with the May 2020 Update.

Windows 10 2004 no longer frees up space by deleting the Downloads folder

The Windows space freer not only serves to free up storage space (take the redundancy) quickly, but it can do it automatically thanks to a storage sensor that detects when there is little space on the disk and deletes unnecessary files.

This utility also has two interfaces, like many apps inherited from previous versions of Windows. There’s the one that appears in Modern Windows Settings, and there’s the one that appears in Control Panel. The latter can be found directly by opening the start menu and typing “space freer”:

When we run the classic version best known to veteran users, we can check a series of boxes to delete “junk” files, such as the recycle bin, temporary Internet files, thumbnails, etc.

If you were used to using this tool before Windows 10, or even before April 2018, you were sure to check everything and to clean, because there was really nothing to worry about. At least until the “Downloads” folder went there that year and more than a clueless one marked it and erased everything that was there inadvertently.

With the latest Windows 10 update, that folder no longer appears there, so we can go back to the days of marking everything and not looking back. Now, the modern version of the liberator with the storage sensor has not followed these steps:

If we open the Configuration, we select “System” and then we go to “Storage” we will find the sensor options and the folders that can be deleted.

The storage sensor still includes the Downloads folder among its options to free up space. In this case the box comes only with a warning it doesn’t stand out too much among all those text blocks. At least it is not checked by default.

