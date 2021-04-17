No, Microsoft will not buy Square Enix

Just yesterday, Bloomerg Japan began the rumor that, given the current little positive that Square Enix would be experiencing, the Japanese company was you would be considering putting a part of your business up for sale. Far from ending here, this rumor was even one step further, anticipating that the developer would have already received several purchase offers, among which included that of the giant Microsoft.

However, despite the enormous echo that this news has had in a few hours, finally it all resulted in a “false alarm”, Square Enix itself having shared an official statement denying all these claims: “We do not consider selling the company or any part of its business, nor have we received any offer from a third party to acquire the company or any part of its business.”

However, in addition to wanting to clarify this situation, it is quite curious to analyze all the factors that have led to this simple rumor gaining prominence.

Recent deals and purchases within the gaming scene

First of all, it is to clarify that this type of agreements or acquisitions they are the most normal within the sector. And it is that in recent months we have seen numerous movements within the industry, with other high-level acquisitions such as the comparison of Codemasters, one of the best-known simulation games studios, by Electronic Arts (or EA); or the even more notorious acquisition of Tonic Games Group by Epic Games, in turn taking over the studio’s parent company, Mediatonic, known for its star game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Names that also include Playground Games, Obsidian, Ninja Theory or Bethesda, some of the studios that Microsoft recently acquired with the purchase of Zenimax. And it is that the American company has been enhancing its internal studies in recent years, currently having the largest cast of studios and talents in the industry conglomerated under Xbox Game Studios.

Square Enix and its latest releases

Following a very unfortunate release of The Quiet Man three years ago, and Marvel’s Avengers Latest “Failure”With significantly lower-than-expected sales results, it didn’t take long for the first rumors to emerge about Square Enix’s potential financial condition. One rumor that appears to have originated with CTFN, a subscription news outlet specializing in M&A reporting, and upon which the subsequent shared rumor Bloomberg Japan was based.

However, it is known to all that Square Enix is ​​the owner of some of the most successful sagas of all time, with great titles like Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Kingdom Hearts or Tomb Rider. Games that even today, enjoy great health, surpassing the recent figure of 20 million players subscribed to Final Fantasy XIV, the recent announcement of the first arrival of Kingdom Hearts to PC through Epic Games, or the next arrival of Forspoken, Final Fantasy XVI and other titles to the new generation of consoles and PC.

And it is that although the losses of the first two games are undeniable, this does not imply that the company necessarily suffers the same fate. In fact, it is still curious that, after these rumors, Dr. Serkan Toto, a consultant based in Tokyo, shared the fact that the company’s shares saw an increase of almost 14% of its value.

Japan, a hermetic country

Finally, we want to highlight a small nuance of the letter itself shared by Square Enix in which they are mentioned “The company or any part of its business”. Although at first glance there does not seem to be anything that catches our attention, it is certainly a really important point, since the initial rumors pointed to Microsoft and other companies making offers for the complete purchase of Square Enix. Something that, curiously, it would be impossible for the American giant.

By having a main headquarters in Japan, in the case of really opening up to a purchasing process, no international company would have the option of getting the full Square EnixInstead, they would only have access to the studies and parties with headquarters located outside the Japanese country. And it is that the restrictive laws of the country prevent any national company from selling 100% of its assets outside of it.