No, messenger RNA vaccines do not transform into prions

The coronavirus vaccines are being an indispensable weapon to combat COVID-19 pandemic. It is only necessary to see how hospitalizations and deaths have been reduced in the oldest age groups, which are precisely those that have been vaccinated the longest. However, there are still people who fear them and hold on to hoaxes that do a lot of damage to the population. This is the case of the one who ensures that messenger RNA vaccines can cause disease by their transformation into prions.

The hoax it’s running like wildfire, because it is supported by a few scientists who claim to have that truth that the media do not want to tell. Here we find something that we have seen a lot during the pandemic. Two or three scientists say something that contradicts thousands of colleagues. But many people tend to believe the former, because human beings are intoxicatingly drawn to conspiracies.

In this case, there is even a study that explains how, supposedly, messenger RNA escapes from cells and is transformed into prions, which can cause a multitude of brain diseases. Do we have anything to fear if we have received the coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer or Modern? Of course not. Let’s see why.

What are prions?

Before I start talking about messenger RNA vaccines, it is important to be clear about what prions.

These are infectious agents made up of misfolded proteins that can transmit this misfolding to other proteins, affecting their function and causing a wide range of diseases. It is especially famous the bovine spongiform encephalopathy, better known as mad cow disease. But there are many more.

On the other hand, another term that we must take into account before talking about the subject of vaccines is that of prion-like domains. These are sequences found in certain RNA-binding proteins. They show some similarity to prion proteins, hence they are known as such. But they are not prions.

An attack on vaccination from the start

In the scientific study on prions and messenger RNA vaccines that is circulating on the networks there are several details that lead to think that it is not serious.

It is pointed out that vaccines, in general, can cause diabetes, but that is not true

For starters, it relies more on the attack to vaccines than in the analysis. He begins, for example, by relating them to the Diabetes type 1. This is a fairly widespread myth, which was born when an increase in the diagnosis of cases of this disease coincided with certain vaccination campaigns. However, no relationship has been proven, so the logical thing is that it was no more than a coincidence. To better understand this, there is a very illustrative example, in which it is stated that the years in which films of Nicolas Cage drownings increased in the United States. Finding a link with both events seems absurd. Because chance is not the same as causality. And, in the same way that this actor has nothing to do with swimming pool deaths, there is also no relationship between diabetes and vaccines.

In fact, if we are going to look for relationships, in 2020 the sudden onset of diabetes in a young German with the fact of having passed the COVID-19 asymptomatically. The scientists who studied the case exposed that there could be a relationship, but that it was impossible to be sure; since, even with reasonable theories, the mechanisms were not clear. That is the difference between good and bad science.

On the other hand, the study also talks about how first polio vaccines cases increased due to poor virus attenuation. It refers to the Cutter case, an event that occurred in the 1950s, when some defective batches of said vaccine were marketed. This was a serious mistake, no doubt, but it was not typical of the vaccine in general, but of a few batches in which the virus had not been properly attenuated.

That led to many more controls on these and other drugs, to avoid this type of event. And since then, thanks to the vaccine, polio is close to being the second totally eradicated human disease, after smallpox; which, of course, also disappeared thanks to vaccination. Therefore, it makes no sense to point to that event as an example of vaccine dangers. In addition, it should be noted that messenger RNA vaccines they do not include attenuated viruses, so they are much safer in that sense.

Photo by Richard Dykes on Unsplash

Dubious methods

After the initial free attack on vaccines is over, the study begins, signed by the vaccine immunologist J. Bart Classen. The organization is similar to that of other scientific investigations, but leaves a lot to be desired. In fact, the first thing that stands out is the method section.

In scientific studies, this is the section that explains in detail how the different procedures and experiments that have led to conclusions. It is usually a fairly long section. In this case, it consists of a single paragraph in which the following can be read:

“Pfizer’s RNA-based vaccine against COVID-19 was evaluated for the potential to convert TDP-43 and / or FUS to their prion-based disease-causing states. The RNA from the vaccine was analyzed for the presence of sequences that can activate TDP-43 and FUS. The interaction of the transcribed spike protein with its target was analyzed to determine if this action could also activate TDP-43 and FUS. “ Classen, 2021

How were all these evaluations or analyzes carried out? It says nothing. As for TDP-43 and FUS, both are proteins with prion-like domains, such as those mentioned above. Does this mean that they are dangerous per se? No. Simply, certain mutations associated with them have been linked to diseases such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) or Alzheimer’s. But that happens with many other proteins. In fact, when they are not mutated they have very interesting functions. TDP-43, for example, represses the transcription of HIV, necessary for it to infect cells. As for FUS, it has been shown to aid in certain DNA repair mechanisms.

What about messenger RNA vaccines?

The study results cite that “The RNA sequence in the vaccine contains sequences that are believed to induce TDP-43 and FUS to aggregate in their prion-based conformation leading to the development of common neurodegerative diseases”.

There is absolutely no evidence as to why this is “believed” that it also has nothing to do with prions. Studies are cited that either do not refer to messenger RNA vaccines, or have been carried out by Classen himself. It is normal in science that studies from the same research group are cited, especially if you have been studying the same topic for a long time. But the insistence on citing their own research shows that they are not based on widely accepted premises in the scientific scene.

They also explain that in the analysis carried out for this study, RNA sequences were found linked to the two aforementioned proteins acquiring their pathological configuration in the cytoplasm. But we return to the error of the methods: What analysis?

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

More attacks on messenger RNA vaccines

If the study started with seizures, it doesn’t end very differently. The final discussion begins by saying that diseases caused by prions derived from messenger RNA vaccines can be even worse than COVID-19. But at no time have they shown that this can happen.

As if that weren’t enough, there is talk that prions could be used as biological weapons. Thus, incidentally, they add fuel to the fire of the conspiracy. And of course, since there is no conspiracy theory without hidden bans, it refers to the fact that in the past it was prohibited to publish data on nuclear weapons. Thus, although this immunologist is not giving any scientific data to support his theory, the reader’s attention is drawn to the fact that having managed to publish is a feat, given the prohibitions existing. You might even think that the hundreds of studies that are properly designed actually only count what the ones above want us to create.

Conspiracy to make him attractive despite lack of scientific data is used numerous times in the study

Furthermore, they not only point out that messenger RNA vaccines could be a biological weapon for transforming into prions. They also talk about another almost unknown virus, very dangerous, that joins the spike protein.

Let us remember that what these vaccines do is introduce into the body the instructions for our own cells to make the spike protein, characteristic of SARS-CoV-2. This is precisely the protein that the virus uses as a key to enter cells, but also the signal that starts the immune system. If we only introduce it to it, the necessary defenses will be generated without infection. And that’s it. The spike protein is the key to the lock located in our cells. It is she who joins. There are no other viruses that join it. Much less if what we introduce is only the messenger RNA to make it. Therefore, this theory does not make any sense either.

And that’s it. Absolutely all vaccines save lives. These, in addition, will take us out of the biggest pandemic of the last century. Fearing the float that will save us from drowning does not make any sense. Regardless of whether Nicolas Cage films were released that year.

