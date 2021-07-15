The relationship between PP and Vox is like a Ferris wheel. As soon as the extreme right frees the popular from the Madrid Assembly to continue investigating the management of residences during the pandemic, as Rocío Monasterio fuels the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for failing to comply with one of the demands of the extreme right to support the PP in the Government of Sol.

This Thursday, in the plenary session of the Assembly, Monastery has charged harshly against the size of the Ayuso Executive because despite the fact that it has reduced the councils from 13 to 9, Vox still has 54 senior positions that could save 13 million euros to, as he has said, make 450 contracts in the Madrid Health Service.

A Monastery has dripped the tusk of the replica to correct Ayuso

The relationship between the two seems strained. Monastery has asked what the Madrid Executive understands by “an austere government.” And Ayuso recalled the reduction of ministries, but also that “the Government of the nation has 23 ministries.” It has not stayed there, the president has also put out his chest because the executive positions have “frozen salaries for years” and because the regional chamber is the “most economical parliament in the country.”

Right there, Monastery has dripped the tusk of the replica to correct Ayuso:

– “I did not know that Parliament was the Government.”

After, bam. After thanking the “gesture” of the reduction of ministries, Monastery has stoked Ayuso: “The lower levels, in vice ministries, general directions … you grow. They have expanded to 20 vice-ministries for 9 councilors. Be consistent ”.

You grow Rocio Monasterio, Vox spokesperson in the Madrid Assembly.

Ayuso’s response has been a “no matter what we do”: “If we go from 13 to 9 councils they will say that it is little and if we go down to 8 they will say that there are many too and that we must reduce to 7. a decade and a half ago they would say why don’t we all cut our salary in half. Therefore it does not matter what we do ”.

Ayuso has reminded his parliamentary partners that governing implies having structure, amid the laughter and applause of Monastery that has shown thumbs up, laughing, as if to say: you understand that we criticize.

One of the demands of Vox to the PP to support the inauguration of Ayuso and keep her at the head of the Government was the commitment of the popular to reduce positions and deputies of the Assembly. However, the latter requires the consensus of the majority in the Chamber, beyond the absolute majority formed by popular and ultras, to change the Statute of Autonomy. Ayuso promised to launch an initiative in the regional Parliament. The tensions between partners are visible.

