No mask? Some are skeptical of new guidelines in the US, others say it was about time

WASHINGTON / LUBBOCK (Reuters) – The federal government’s new guideline that allows people to go without masks in most places provided yet another reason for disagreement for Americans, who have found little common ground during the pandemic.

While some showed caution and confusion, others who have rarely used face masks appeared unfazed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) advice Thursday that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear face masks outdoors and, Above all, they can avoid wearing them indoors.

The CDC says the updated guide will allow life to begin to return to normal and prompt more people to get vaccinated against a disease that has killed more than half a million Americans.

“I’m nervous,” said Allison Douma, a 24-year-old woman who wore a mask while walking her dogs in Washington, DC and who has been fully vaccinated since last month.

“I just don’t feel safe because vaccination rates are going down. I’m concerned about mutations,” she added.

More than 2,500 kilometers away, in Lubbock, Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott lifted a statewide mask order in March, the CDC guidelines were largely met with indifference.

“I don’t think masks work as well to stop the virus as the media would have you believe – people weren’t even using them correctly in the first place,” said Riker Beauchamp, a 20-year-old employee at a pizzeria in Lubbock who accused one sector of instilling fear about the need to wear masks.

In many parts of the United States, people have not used masks in months. A survey published in January by a California university showed that even at a peak of COVID-19 infections, half of Americans were not wearing masks in public.

Several states have relaxed orders on the use of masks and other restrictions in recent weeks as COVID cases decline.

In New York City, Maggie Cantrick, 39, who works at an art center, said she wasn’t ready to go to places like a supermarket without a mask. “I’m fully vaccinated, can I take off my mask? It’s crazy!”

US supermarket chain Kroger Co said it will continue to require customers to wear masks.

“We are reviewing current security practices, the most recent CDC guidance, and requesting partner feedback to define the next phase of our policy,” the company said in a statement.

Another food chain, Trader Joe’s, said it will immediately stop forcing customers to wear face masks if they are fully vaccinated.

The administration of President Joe Biden has faced criticism for the clarity of its messages on the use of masks. While the president has appeared with a mask in most cases, both indoors and outdoors, on Thursday he was seen in the Rose Garden without it.

