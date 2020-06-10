Time passes, and Xbox Game Pass continues to offer a large catalog of games that you can enjoy when paying a subscription to this service. This time, Tomorrow will be full of experiences that no one can afford to miss, like No Man’s Sky.

Starting June 11, Xbox Game Pass users will be able to enjoy:

–Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2 (PC)– The latest development in dramatic history in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

–Battletech (PC)– Take command of your own Mechs mercenary team and the MechWarriors that pilot them, fighting to stay afloat as you find yourself in a brutal interstellar civil war.

–Dungeon of the Endless (PC and console)– A Rogue-Like Dungeon-Defense game that offers a retro 2D look with modern 3D graphics.

–Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 ReMix (console)– A remastered HD collection of six unforgettable Kingdom Hearts experiences available for the first time with Xbox Game Pass.

–Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (console)– A compilation of three magical Kingdom Hearts experiences that no fan should miss.

–No Man’s Sky (PC and console)– This experience presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and life forms, and constant danger and action. This version will come with cross-play between PS4, Xbox One and PC.

–Thronebreaker (console)– A single player RPG set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics.

After the June 18 will be available for PC and consoles Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled. Prepare to immerse yourself in more than 20 hours of adventure, with a vast world to explore with cities, wild forests, rivers, castles, towers, secret dungeons, snowy mountains, caverns, haunted tombs and more.

But that’s not all, as the Euros DLC for eFootball PES 2020 will also be available tomorrow, and the Morrowind expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online. The two contents will reach the console versions. By last, on June 16 you can pre-download Grounded.

Via: Xbox