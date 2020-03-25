No man’s land ‘leads but drops to 13.3% and’ Lost ‘reaches its outcome with 6.5%

‘Central market’: 1,162,000 and 7.5%

‘Serve and protect’: 1,302,000 and 8.7%

‘Acacias 38’: 1,187,000 and 8.1%

‘Spain direct’: 977,000 and 6.5%

‘Here the earth’: 2,014,000 and 11.5%

‘Loving is forever’: 1,564,000 and 10.2%

‘The secret of Old Bridge’: 1,274,000 and 8.7%

‘Now I fall!’: 1,601,000 and 10.8%

‘Boom!’: 2,257,000 and 13.2%

‘Zapaando’: 1,053,000 and 6.5%

‘Better late: advance’: 846,000 and 5.7%

‘Better late’: 1,297,000 and 8.8%

‘Everything is a lie’: 669,000 and 4%

‘Everything is a lie’: 792,000 and 5.2%

‘Four a day’: 745,000 and 5%

‘Four a day at 8pm’: 743,000 and 4.6%

‘Survivors: daily’: 511,000 and 2.7%

‘Know and win’: 972,000 and 5.8%

‘Great documentaries’: 815,000 and 5.4%

It includes:

– ‘The African chaplin’: 829,000 and 5.4%

– ‘Extreme survival’ “Animal attraction”: 800,000 and 5.4%

‘Documenta2’: 567,000 and 3.9%

It includes:

– ‘Sacred Wonders of the Earth’ “Angkor”: 567,000 and 3.9%

‘Julie’s recipes’ “Salmon on sorrel”: 445,000 and 3%

‘Pagina2’: 254,000 and 1.6%

‘This wild life’: 304,000 and 1.8%

‘Secret cities: the sacre coeur de paris’: 284,000 and 1.4%

‘The Ana Rosa program’: 1,137,000 and 18%

‘It’s already noon’: 1,935,000 and 14.6%

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 2,839,000 and 16%

‘Save me lemon’: 2,203,000 and 13.5%

‘Save me orange’: 2,354,000 and 15.8%

‘Save me tomato’: 2,260,000 and 13.7%

Antenna 3

‘Public Mirror’: 690,000 and 14.9%

‘More public mirror’: 876,000 and 11.4%

‘Open kitchen by karlos arguiñano’ “Grilled red mullet with sautéed vegetables”: 1,337,000 and 12.4%

‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 2,054,000 and 14.4%

The 1

‘The morning’: 618,000 and 9.3%

‘Coronavirus: last minute’: 728,000 and 7.2%

‘Coronavirus: last minute’: 1,083,000 and 7.2%

Four

‘Video clip’: 3,000 and 0.4%

‘Surferos tv’: 14,000 and 1.4%

‘Take salami!’ “Reporters in action”: 33,000 and 1.8%

‘El rascal’: 71,000 and 2.3%

‘The contest of the year’: 147,000 and 3%

‘Cobra Alert’ “The End of Youth”: 231,000 and 3.9%

‘Cobra Alert’ “The Bad Mother”: 351,000 and 5.1%

‘Cobra Alert’ “The murderer of kings”: 376,000 and 4.5%

‘Cobra Alert’ “Ghosts of the past”: 423,000 and 4.1%

‘The contest of the year’: 475,000 and 3.3%

the sixth

‘Unique’: 11,000 and 1.4%

‘Aruser @ s: previous’: 151,000 and 9.1%

‘Aruser @ s’: 464,000 and 10%

‘Red hot: previous’: 754,000 and 10.9%

‘Red hot’: 1,633,000 and 15.8%

The 2

‘Diary of a Nomad’ “From Barnaul to Russian Altair”: 12,000 and 1.4%

‘Ingles en tve’: 19,000 and 1.8%

‘The river of heaven’: 36,000 and 2.1%

‘Move at home’: 155,000 and 4.6%

‘Polar dive’: 114,000 and 2.4%

‘Film mornings’ “The challenge of pancho villa”: 120,000 and 2%

‘We learn at home 12 to 14 years’: 153,000 and 1.9%

‘We learn at home 14 to 16 years old’: 113,000 and 1.1%

‘Julie’s recipes’ “Spicy cuisine”: 165,000 and 1.2%

‘The lost kingdoms of South America’ “The stone in the center”: 308,000 and 1.8%

Informational:

The 1

‘Morning news’: 252,000 and 17.4%

’24h news’: 420,000 and 10.8%

‘Newscast 1’: 2,295,000 and 13%

‘Newscast 2’: 2,732,000 and 13.8%

The 2

Antenna 3

‘Morning news’: 94,000 and 13.1%

‘Morning news’: 277,000 and 14.8%

‘Antena 3 noticias 1’: 3,077,000 and 17.4%

‘Your time with roberto brasero’: 1,541,000 and 9.3%

‘Antena 3 noticias 2’: 3,125,000 and 15.9%

Telecinco

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 79,000 and 10.6%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 146,000 and 13.5%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 298,000 and 16.2%

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 2,839,000 and 16%

‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 2,886,000 and 15%

Four

‘Sports news four’: 439,000 and 2.5%

the sixth

‘laSexta news 14h’: 2,152,000 and 12.8%

‘laSexta news 20h’: 2,014,000 and 12.1%

‘laSexta news: special’ “Coronavirus: day 10 of alarm status”: 1,328,000 and 7%

Chains:

We recommend

Comments and social

Create your FormulaTV account in a few seconds. It is free and you can comment news, participate in the forums, rate series or make friends with your same tastes. If you are already registered, connect.

Christofer explodes against Kiko Jiménez in ‘Survivors’: “I spend the same as any family member”

.