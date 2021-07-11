No makeup / arlamont@msn.com

GLOBAL WARMING / FARFÁN AND THREE

With global warming, how can its effect on extreme climates be explained?

A. As the weather warms, as you say, it is not surprising that we see more and more extreme heat events, as hot climates have side effects.

Extreme heat increases evaporation, so the soils and vegetation dry out faster when it is hotter. Therefore, heat waves are often associated with droughts.

CORREOS / IGNACIO JAVIER GONZÁLEZ ANGULO

Why do you think the Mexican Postal Service has such bad service? In fact, it’s lousy.

R. Don Ignacio Javier, there are several reasons accepted and recognized by all: lack of budget, administrative updating, lack of machinery for processes and distribution.

DEBT / DOSMACIEL:

Two questions Mr; La Mont: To whom does Mexico owe money, I imagine the United States and China the majority, and who else?

What are the countries most indebted to China?

R. * According to El Economista, this is how our foreign debt is divided:

37%, the United States; 22%, Germany; 15%, international financial organizations; Great Britain, 8%; France, 5%; Japan and Switzerland 4% each, and Canada 1%.

Of this, 50% is owed by the Federal Electricity Commission, Petróleos Mexicanos and other parastatals and the remaining 50% by the federal government. And no, contrary to appearances, Mexico is not heavily indebted to China.

** These are the countries where the debt to China exceeds 25 percent of its GDP: Three in Africa: Djibouti, Niger and the Republic of the Congo; and four in Asia: Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Cambodia and the Maldives.

*** As a bonus I share that the countries in our continent most indebted to China are: Ecuador, Bolivia and Venezuela.

THE WRITINGS / JOSH MANUEL LL

Mr. La Mont, I remember that years ago the religions with antecedents in Israel were strongly impacted by what was known as the greatest archaeological discovery of the last century, due to its importance in understanding the Bible and the Jewish world in the time of Jesus: The Dead Sea Scrolls.

These texts include the oldest known copies of the Hebrew Bible.

Have there been any discoveries of similar impact recently?

R. Don Josh Manuel, I am sorry to have to disappoint you, as the most recent discovery on this subject is the announcement from the Washington, DC museum that has confirmed a bitter truth about the authenticity of the fragments.

Last month, June, independent researchers funded by the Museum of the Bible announced that the museum’s 16 Dead Sea Scroll fragments are modern forgeries that misled outside collectors, the museum’s founder, and some of the world’s leading biblical scholars. .

Officials unveiled the findings at an academic conference organized by the museum.

