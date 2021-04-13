No, Luis Miguel! Aracely Arámbula will not act in her series | Instagram

Although at the beginning, the possible performance of the actress, Aracely Arámbula in Luis Miguel: The Series, it was recently confirmed that it will not appear in the Netflix story.

A recent statement emerged in the last hours in which it was announced that Aracely Arámbula will not appear in the series of the call “Sun of Mexico“.

“The Chule“, who was a partner of the Puerto Rican singer from 2005 to 2011, the year in which the separation between the two officially transcended, announced that he will not appear in the history of the” divo de México “.

Being a protagonist in someone’s life does not mean being a protagonist in their business, it would be one of the most forceful statements on the part of the protagonist of series and novels.

Less than a week before the second part of one of the most acclaimed series is released, the protagonist of series such as “La Doña” and “La Patrona”, confirmed that it will not appear in the portrait that Netflix produces about the life of the “music star”.

Revealing more fragments of the extensive statement, the actress and singer shared a message in recent days in which she announces her position regarding the use of her image in the history of Luis Miguel, who will soon continue her story.

“I never intended to authorize the use of my image”

“As was commented from the beginning by my management, as well as by my legal representative, I never had the intention of authorizing the use and exploitation of my image as part of the biographical, real and / or fictionalized narrative in the series entitled LUIS MIGUEL: My position was clear and forceful in asserting a right that belongs exclusively to me and I firmly defended ”.

Through a message signed by the actress and singer, the following was notified:

This is a prerogative that we all have and we can oppose its use, especially when it can transgress a person’s personal and private sphere, even more so, when it is not a stage of new professional life despite being a public figure”.

It should be remembered that at the beginning, the legal representative of the interpreter, mother of two children of “Luismi”, the lawyer specializing in “Intellectual Property”, Guillermo Pous revealed that his client, Arámbula, was in negotiations with the production for determine the conditions of their participation in the story.

However, now everything would indicate that the production of this story and the host of programs such as “Master Chef” in 2018, did not come to good terms.

The official statement issued today by the also host, confirms that neither her image nor her name will be used in “Luis Miguel: La Serie”.

Even the same legal expert would have hinted in past statements, the possibility that if his client accepted to appear in the story, this after a series of conditions imposed by it will be followed, it would be she herself who would act her role in the plot.

In the same way, among other clauses that the famous one demanded of the producers, was to know more in detail aspects of the chapters and that the name of their children would not appear for any reason, this among some of those that the same lawyer revealed in a past interview with Ventaneando.

The actress of melodramas such as “The ways of love”, “Hug me very strong”, “Acapulco, Body and Soul” and many others, highlighted how much she has taken care of her artistic career as well as her private life.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who has worked in various facets within the entertainment world, addressed what it has cost her to get to where she is today.

With more than two decades of professional experience, taking care of my image has not been an easy task and this should be a support and encouragement for our entire union, since we live from it and what we forge as a result of our work.

“I am glad that I was respected for having raised my voice”

I invite you to assert your rights, defend them and stop thinking that there are things that cannot be achieved, no matter how great the challenge may seem. I am glad that on this occasion I have been cordially respected by raising my voice; Recognition of the right of the image of people in their intimate sphere is a guarantee that we must always enforce

On the other hand, she also took the opportunity to notify that she will also launch a project where she will tell a large part of her life from her own reality and not by outsiders, she reiterated.

“I am pleased to share with you that I have started the project of writing my memoirs, where with prudence and discretion my personal life has been involved in its transition to professional life and reaching the moment of being a mother, being that in this way they will be able to know the most transcendent stages; the reality told from the source and not by third parties outside it, nor in a partial or biased way “.