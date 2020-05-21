Coach Jürgen Klopp said on Wednesday, the first day of training at the resumption of work at Liverpool, that no player will be forced to return to activities at this time, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The teams are returning to training this week after easing some rules of social isolation in England.

“I made it clear that it is their choice. Before training, I said, ‘You are here for free will. Usually, the player signs a contract and needs to be here when I decide. But in this case, if you don’t feel safe. , you don’t need to be here now “, said the coach, in an interview with Sky Sports channel.

Klopp made the remarks shortly after the team’s first training session in just over two months. “There is no restriction, no punishment, nothing. It is just their decision and we will respect that 100%,” said the coach. “Everyone is fine. We would never put anyone in danger. Yes, we love football, yes, this is our job. But it is no more important than our lives or the lives of other people.”

Liverpool’s first training session in nine weeks was different, with the squad being divided into groups of five players. As has been happening in Brazilian teams, it was not allowed to bathe or use the club’s locker room at the end of the activity.

The English Championship was halted on March 13 due to the pandemic. With ample favoritism, leader Liverpool is close to the title. It has a 25-point lead over runner-up Manchester City.

However, there is still no certain date for the return of the competition. Sports officials and officials are still negotiating the return, probably for the middle of June.

.