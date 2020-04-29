No Ligue 1 until August. After more than a month of debate and controversy that we all had, the French government and its scientific council decided that there would be no more football before the month of August. I should point out that at the time of writing (Tuesday 12:30 p.m.), it is not yet official. But it seems that we must prepare for this decision.

To sum up, for the past month, the trend has always been a recovery in June. Very early in the world of football, we envisioned that the current championship would end. You will tell me but what about all the debates, the opinions heard and read everywhere? There have indeed been many divergent opinions. Club presidents, players, UNFP, consultants, journalists, supporters, everyone spoke out, but the line finally seemed clear: if the government allows it, we take precautions and we go. Doctors were preparing medical protocols. Noël Le Graët had convinced him to resume with the final of the Coupe de France.

Behind the ton of “blah-blah”, we were getting ready. And all over Europe. The only thing missing was the Prime Minister’s green light. The final decision-making power was not with the FFF or the LFP. Even the pressure from UEFA could only meet with one opposition, that of the state. We can all discuss any inconsistencies. Note, for example, that the government heard the scientific advice for football, but not for the school. By dint of hearing about people who know Monday but no longer know Friday, I am lost. Like many I imagine.

“Who are we sending to the European Cup? Who is going down? Who is going up?”

And behind these discussions, we must now think about the rest. We know that the scientific council advised the government to stop football until August, so what do we do?

Well, we’re going to bring out the “old debates”. Is the current championship frozen? We finish it between August and September? If it is frozen, the classification is confirmed as is? Who are we sending to the European Cup? Who goes down? Uphill? The questions are many and again I leave aside the economic aspect.

The decisions taken will be subject to appeal. The War of the Presidents, petty politics, alliances and pettiness, it will all look like a great blockbuster. A good film or a series of your choice.

“If we don’t resume and the others end their season, we are headed straight for an even greater catastrophe”

But behind all these “national” questions will especially come to graft the others. Those of “elsewhere”. Will France lead by example and be followed by the other leagues? Because if we don’t resume and the others finish their season, we are headed straight for an even greater catastrophe. Our football, already in bad shape, may well flow from his inability to have made it clear that he could not stop for so long. We will talk about the lack of unity of our leaders, their individualistic management. Some clubs may recover, but not all. They will have to sell their players, even more than they currently do. How can we explain that elsewhere, in Spain, Italy, Germany, it plays and not with us?

If UEFA convenes OL and PSG in the European Cup, will the two clubs go without having played before?

We all hoped for different things in this crisis. We resume, we don’t resume. Arguments: health, economic, sports, social, everyone has their own opinion. Still, today we must all hope that the other leagues align with our position … And since I am neither a scientist nor a Prime Minister, it is not for me to know if the example is good or not. But for the sake of our football, I just want this example to be followed.