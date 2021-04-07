No legacy lasts forever. Trailer for ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

Netflix has released a first trailer and also a poster for its next superhero series ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, a project based on the comic series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. Starring Josh Duhamel (‘Transformers: The Last Knight’), the series will hit the streaming platform on May 7.

Jupiter’s Legacy follows the story of the first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. Today, they are respected former guardians, but their super-powered children struggle to measure up to the legendary feats of their parents.

The series stars Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson / The Utopian; Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson / Brain-Wave and Sheldon’s older brother; Leslie Bibb as Grace Sampson / Lady Liberty; and Elena Kampouris and Andrew Horton, who will play Sheldon and Grace’s children Chloe and Brandon. Also joining the cast are Mike Wade, who will play Fitz Small and Matt Lanter in the role of George Hutchence.

Steven S. DeKnight (‘Daredevil’) is the showrunner and executive producer of the series, along with Mark Millar, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott and Frank Quitely, who are executive producers. De Knight also writes and directs the first episode of the series.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie Trailers and Videos of the web.Click here to see it on YouTube.