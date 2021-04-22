No, it’s not your Chromecast’s fault: Spotify Connect doesn’t work properly | Technology

Spotify is one of the most popular streaming music platforms, it has millions of users and right now it is being affected by a problem when it comes to sending music to smart devices.

A month ago we knew the news that HiFi was coming to Spotify before the year was out, a novelty that many users had been asking for for a long time and that competitors such as Amazon Music and Tidal already offered.

High-fidelity audio is one of the many new features that are coming to Spotify, but right now what happens is that one of the most basic functionalities of this application does not work as it should.

This functionality is known as Spotify Connect or “Listening in” in Spanish, allows us to send what we are listening to to all the devices that we have connected to our account.

Most of these devices are usually smart speakers like the Google Home Mini or the Echo from Amazon. Although the latter get rid of the problem, then only Google teams suffer and your Smart Assistant.

The problem is that when sending songs the application controls become almost unusable. Yes, you can still send music. But if, for example, we want to change the song, the application ends up doing what it wants.

Popular music streaming service Spotify is updating its Android app. After this update, many users have found that the Spotify widget that allowed to play the content from the home screen was no longer available.

I have verified it in my own flesh when sending music to the Home Mini, if I try to skip the song the playback stops and goes to the next song, but moments later it returns to the song I was listening to. The same happens if I try to go back, there is even some delay when pausing and playing music.

These are not the only problems, in the Spotify forum several users have echoed a bug that affects the song duration bar. This bar would continue to advance even though the song ended and skipped to the next one.

To exemplify it: if a song A lasts 3 minutes, when we move on to the next (either because it ends or we skip it) the duration of the next song B is applied to song A and, therefore, we would be facing a unreal duration.

At the moment the only thing to do is be patient, Spotify has said that it recognizes the problem and will investigate it. Hopefully an update will arrive soon to fix this frustrating situation for many.