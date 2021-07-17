No, it is not a conventional Peugeot 205, what is it hiding under its hood?

Enlarge

ACD July 16, 2021

This Peugeot 205 that is for sale has a secret that is not seen with the naked eye, but that is felt: it has a Porsche Boxster engine.

A British racing car enthusiast has put his racing Peugeot 205 up for sale on eBay. So far, nothing newsworthy. However, the popular French utility vehicle hides a big surprise under its hood: ride a 6-cylinder Porsche engine.

The seller, from a town near Manchester, has revealed that the propellant that is responsible for animating, and in what way! your Peugeot 205 is a 2.7 liter mechanical boxer from a Porsche Boxster manufactured in 2000, at the same time that it is coupled to the Genuine Porsche five-speed manual transmission.

Peugeot on the outside, Porsche on the inside

4 photos Peugeot 205 with Porsche Boxster engine



Visually, the car is apparently a replica of a unit of the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 of Group B rally, but the rest, according to the so far owner of the car, comes from Porsche: the chassis, brakes and steering come from the Boxster. The only part of the Peugeot 205 used is the body, which the owner has painted bright yellow and fitted with a Monte Carlo widebody kit.

The interior is dominated by the roll cage and racing seat, but the conversion also retained as much of the original Porsche dashboard and the equally original center tunnel as possible. Even the floor mats are said to remain Porsche.

There are doubts that it is legal to drive it on the road, due to the modifications it has received, although for a circuit it can draw more than a smile on its next owner (if in the end our English friend manages to sell it).

Although we do not know the benefits of this very special mixture, let us remember that in its day the Porsche Boxster of the year 2000 delivered 220 hp, which accelerated the Boxster to 100 km / h in 6.6 seconds, with a maximum speed of 250 km / h.

The example that is now for sale on eBay could have it even better, thanks to its new intake manifold and the lower weight of the body.