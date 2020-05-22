The networks are full of fake news, and sometimes that fake news reaches even the established media. As it happened yesterday, May 21, when a rumor spread that the National Polytechnic Institute was requesting volunteers to try a vaccine against COVID-19 on social networks (and even on news sites).

The rumor was so strong that different dependencies of the IPN had to launch a series of statements denying the rumor. Thus, the Bioprocesses Research and Development Unit (UDIBI) launched a tweet indicating that not a single one of the IPN research units are requesting volunteers to test the alleged vaccine.

“We inform you that at the National Polytechnic Institute or in any of our research units we are NOT requesting volunteers to test any vaccine against COVID-19. Consult the following link for more information: https://bit.ly/2P4s1Jo “, indicates the UDIBI.

We inform you that at the National Polytechnic Institute or in any of our research units we are NOT requesting volunteers to test any vaccine against COVID-19. Check the following link for more information: https://t.co/1NdGUPoPwl pic.twitter.com/76NWZ8qBFO – UDIBI (@UDIBI_IPN) May 22, 2020

The UDIBI indicated that they only make information and surveys on the coronavirus available to the interested public. They also clarified that they do provide tests to detect Covid-19

to the students and teachers of the IPN, which are sold to the general public for 2,800 pesos.

What is certain is that the UDIBI has a program that seeks to link up with a person who has an acute respiratory disease, that is, those suspected of being infected with COVID-19. But the program does not seek to test an experimental vaccine, but rather that the patients pass a clinical research protocol in the External Services and Research Unit of the National School of Biological Sciences of the IPN, which consists mainly of completing a survey.

.