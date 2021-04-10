No hitter! Joe Musgrove pitched no-hitter against the Texas Rangers

The pitcher of the Fathers from San Diego, Joe musgrove, launched a no hitter against the Texas Rangers in the MLB 2021.

Joe musgrove scored the first no-hitter of the season and the first no hitter on the MLB In 2021, the last to do so was Lucas GIolito in last season with the Chicago White Sox.

Musgrove he threw 9 innings without giving walks, 10 strikeouts and just one pitch to Joey Gallo, in addition, he threw 112 pitches and 77 of them were strikes, 3 flies with 10 grounders. This is the first no hitter in the history of the San Diego Padres. This happened in front of some 40,000 fans.

Here the video:

THE HOMETOWN KID !!!! YOU HAVE DONE IT !!! JOE MUSGROVE HAS THROWN THE FIRST NO-HITTER IN SAN DIEGO PADRES HISTORY !!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MuS5GFQKW5 – Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) April 10, 2021

JOE. MUSGROVE. First no-no in Parents’ history.pic.twitter.com/3EE1SJYLzs – RotoGrinders (@RotoGrinders) April 10, 2021

Notably Joe musgrove was born and raised on the streets of San Diego, that is, this no hitter it must have a very special meaning to him.

Welcome to the MLB history books, Joe Musgrove 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iSN32e7s5N – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 10, 2021

Musgrove came through a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates, they singled him out as a simple starter who was inferior to Blake Snell and Yu Darvish, however, his debut was better than both and he continues to do better so far in the season. MLB 2021.