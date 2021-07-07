No harm – they say – to the environment 2021/07/07

It was just last December 28, a coincidence and almost irony that it happened on April Fools’ Day: more than ten million inhabitants in fourteen states, from Sonora to the Yucatan Peninsula, were left without electricity.

I insist, it was not a joke. Neither was the fact that six months had to pass to find out the causes: “the heat emitted from the earth by the burning of garbage under a substation set off the alert and seven transmission lines were disconnected in 30 seconds, derived from the fact that they were overloaded by the renewable energy that at that time was sent from the north to the south of the country … ”, as revealed by a group of independent experts in a report presented by the Federal Electricity Commission to the current president (it also seems a joke) Dew nahle, Secretary of Energy.

The results of the analysis detailed that the mega-blackout affected the protection systems in the transmission network and the slowness of the reconnection was due to the fact that there were unfinished works to connect a wind power plant at the San Carlos station; this caused damage for almost two hours. In addition, the conclusion is lapidary: “Currently there is a system that has privileged economic criteria and ignores good international practices that require security conditions …”.

It is not the only hit or miss in our energy sector, we know it. Just last Friday there was fire in the sea. It happened in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, near Campeche. The fire in a gas pipeline that, today we are told, was generated by a leak detected in the pneumatic pumping pipeline that feeds the wells of the KU-C platform and the electrical discharges due to the heavy rains. The image turned the orb on its head: the summary of a planet whose exploitation of resources causes the unimaginable.

“This is the world they are leaving us …”, said the environmental activist Greta thunberg when he shared a note on Twitter about what happened in the Mexican sea.

“Please do not tell me that ending our dependence on fossil fuels is too radical, this is radical …”, said the US senator from the left. Bernie sanders.

However, the Mexican authorities were clear: electrical storms and gas leak, the cause; no consequence. Pemex ruled out an oil spill, highlighted immediate actions to stop the fire, which took about five hours to control. And what audacity, he assured that in this way environmental damage was avoided.

The images, I repeat, went around the world, surely you saw them: the so-called “eye of fire” was impressive. For something they took five hours to extinguish it.

Were there really no consequences for the environment? Wasn’t a single specimen of marine fauna damaged? And the flora? Nothing that affects the current and that could affect activities such as fishing? Didn’t the smoke from the flames increase the volume of gases in the atmosphere? Didn’t those gases turn into acid rain?

The investigation into the mega blackout lasted six months, but for the fire in the gulf, a couple of days were enough to conclude that nothing was affected. Nothing? What will the Mexican authorities understand as environmental damage? Just the extinction of a species?