No, grenades will not prevent you from getting coronavirus

Lately the news circulates through social networks and some media that the grenades they are capable of “destroying COVID-19 cells.” Be careful with the quotation marks. This is how it has been published in a press release, but everything in that short sentence is a lie. We would all love for the grenade was capable of ending the virus that caused the pandemic that brings us upside down. but it is certainly not like that. Of course, like any other fruit, It has very beneficial properties for our health. However, it is not as miraculous as it is painted.

Let’s see then what is true and what is exaggeration behind this news that we would like to believe so much. And, how could it be otherwise, we started with that phrase in which every word is a lie. What cells are we talking about?

You can’t destroy something that doesn’t exist

Before talking about grenades, it should be remembered that when we talk about the virus that causes this pandemic we are talking about the SARS-CoV-2. The COVID-19 it is the disease that causes.

Assuming that by talking about “destroying COVID-19 cells” they were mistakenly referring to the virus, that would not be the only flaw. And it is that neither this nor any other virus has cells. Cells are considered the fundamental units of living beings. There is some debate among scientists about whether viruses are alive or not, but the truth is that, we choose towards the side that we choose, they are not living beings as we know them. This is because they need their hosts to proliferate. For example, in the case of those that affect humans, once they infect our cells they use our own replication machinery to multiply. Bacteria, for example, can proliferate outside of a living being. In fact, it is a good time to remember to throw away the kitchen scrubber if it is more than a week old, as it will be plagued with them. But viruses can’t.

Therefore, they are not made up of cells. Its minimum unit is viral particle, composed of a kind of protein chassis, called capsid, inside which is their genetic material, of RNA or DNA. Furthermore, all of this is surrounded by a membranous sheath.

The false superpowers of grenades

Pomegranates are very healthy foods. It is a fruit rich in minerals, such as calcium, phosphorus and potassium, and in vitamins C and B7. It has great power antioxidant and, thanks to its low glycemic index, it is indicated for consumption by diabetics.

If we have a proper diet we will strengthen our immune system, but that does not make us invincible

It is a great element within a healthy diet, which can be taken both as desserts and added to savory dishes.

If we are well fed, with an adequate supply of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, we will help to strengthen our immune system. This will make us less vulnerable to infection, but not invincible.

The pomegranate, like any other fruit, can help us in that aspect, but nothing more. On the other hand, like other so-called superfoods, its great power is promoted detox. Seeing this word is usually a sign that what they tell us does not have scientific evidence to support it, since we don’t need to eliminate toxins. Toxins are poisonous substances produced by the cells of certain living things, from animals to fungi. It is not something that accumulates in our body through the routine of the day to day and we must eliminate. They would only reach him if we have been intoxicated and in that case it would be of little use to eat grenades. Our body already has its own detox organs, which are kidneys and liver. They would be the first to take action and, in addition, we could require other more specific antidotes, but we do not need to add anything detox to our diet.

The importance of the active principle

Some plants and fruits have substances with pharmacological potential in their composition. These are what are known as active principles. It is on them, in fact, that herbal medicine is based.

The fact that a fruit contains a beneficial active principle does not mean that eating it whole will produce the same benefit.

In the case of grenades, there are studies underway to treat COVID-19. For example, this year one was published in which, through computer models, the power of some active principles of the peel of said fruit was analyzed to stop the process by which the virus enters cells. Two promising substances were detected in this regard. However, we must not forget that it is a very preliminary phase, in which cell cultures or animal models have not even been used. Computers only.

Even if this all came to fruition, we wouldn’t be talking about eat pomegranates, but rather the administration of drugs that have this active principle. To this day, if these existed, we would know it very well, since they would be found in hospitals to treat at least people who are admitted for coronavirus.

Therefore, no, no fruit will save us from COVID-19. To this day, that can only be done by masks, contact reduction and, of course, vaccines. Of course, try adding pomegranate to the salad. It’s great and your health, on a more realistic level, will thank you.

