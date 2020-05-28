The hoaxes have started attacking Google and Apple, accusing them of installing a COVID-19 app to track users. But it is not an app, it is not secret, nor does it spy on you: we explain how the Google Contact Notifications API works.

Google and Apple have started to implement the Contact Notification API for COVID-19. This is the first step to integrate the applications of the countries that join the initiative. Thus, can use the resources of the operating system (Bluetooth and notifications) to alert, always under the authorization of the user, of possible contact with someone who has passed or has the virus.

Logically, some of the functions of the Google and Apple tracking API have started to appear, as users update their terminals, in the configuration options. This is absolutely useless if the country of the user in question has not developed a COVID-19 app for tracking, but has opened the door to conspiracy.

Various WhatsApp and Telegram groups are spreading false information that this tracking API is actually a secret application that serves to spy on users to find out what they are doing, where they are moving, or even if they are infected. Something totally false, one more hoax about the coronavirus from those that have been running online since the start of the pandemic.

In these conspiracy groups and false message strings a series of instructions are given, also false, to uninstall the application (which is not an application) and exit the alleged espionage of Google and Apple by the Covid-19

What is the Google and Apple notification API for?

Both Apple and Google have developed an API (a set of tools) to give countries the ability to integrate their tracking applications – if they have them – in a simple way on users’ mobile phones. The API itself, it’s just a toolkit that doesn’t work without an authorized application that uses it.

To date, Spain has not developed an application compatible with the API of Google and Apple, and therefore the adjustments included in the operating system. they are only preliminary in the event that such an application is launched.

Basically, what this API allows, in conjunction with an app, is to notify the user – always with their authorization – if they have been in contact with a possible Covid-19 positive. The Google and Apple API allows tracking apps to use Bluetooth to securely share the random ID with nearby devices and collect, in turn, other IDs. This allows an application to notify if it may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In case the users have been exposed to a positive, receive a push notification with the message “Possible exposure to COVID-19: Someone who was close to you tested positive for COVID-19. Click here for more information”, but the user does not have access to the person’s identity or location.

Not a secret COVID-19 app

In fact, Google and Apple have decided to name this API as “Exposure notification” and not a tracking system, precisely to avoid falling into the hoaxes that both companies are constantly monitoring users.

Furthermore, the API can only be used by the authorized ministries of health of each country and not just any developer. It also has several layers of security, for example, that the information shared is completely anonymous and does not use the terminal’s GPS. That makes it impossible for them to track your location, and also all the metadata is encrypted and the tracking keys are generated randomly every 10 and 20 minutes.

In short, it is not an application, nor does it track your location, nor does it spy on you. It is a set of tools for countries to develop their app and generate notifications.