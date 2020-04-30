Still without scoring goals for Santos, Fernando Uribe indicated the desire to return to the country and the club where he lived the best moments of his career. The Colombian striker pointed out that he had a long relationship with the São Paulo club, until June 2022, but said that he would like to play in Mexico’s football again, where he was until he was hired to play in Brazil.

“I would like to return. My dream is to return to play in Mexico, a league where I always felt good, a country that has treated me and my family well. My daughters have friendships with the schools where they studied. I would like to, it would be beautiful to return. I have two years (on contract) at Santos, but the possibility of leaving always exists. It is a latent possibility every six months. Nothing can be ruled out, “he said, in an interview with the Mexican website Bola Vip.

Uribe debuted for Santos in June 2019. He has already played 14 games for the club, but did not score any goals for the team, being that he had been little used by Jesualdo Ferreira before the break from competitions, so much so that he only played three times in 2020, losing space for names like Eduardo Sasha, Yuri Alberto and Kaio Jorge.

In Mexico, Uribe played for Toluca between 2015 and 2018, with 61 goals scored in 119 matches. It was, until today, his peak in football, leading him to arouse interest and transfer to Flamengo. And the 32-year-old striker cited his fondness for the Mexican team, indicating that he would like to wear the club’s shirt in the future.

“Toluca was the place where I felt the best and where I spent the most time. It was three years there, I felt very, very happy. I left because of a situation I didn’t want at the time. My contract ended and my manager was trying to renew, but the meetings they were not productive and they didn’t manage to renew. I keep following the team, I’ve become an extra fan for the time I played and I’m always wondering how it’s going, “he commented.

