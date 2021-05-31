No founding member of the Super League has sold their shares

05/31/2021 at 12:52 PM CEST

Although UEFA and the main European leagues have tried to ‘sell’ that the Super league is dead, the reality is that the process of creating the ambitious competition is paralyzed, but not canceled. In no case. Twelve clubs from the continent came together to promote an ambitious project that had many problems of form, substance, strategy and publicity, but that was really supported by a much more solid structure than some, especially those who monopolize the football business , they would like to.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Inter Milan, Milan and Juventus signed a business agreement to create a partnership (European Super League Company SL) and share the same number of shares. And although all the founding members except Barça, Madrid and Juventus have succumbed to pressure from UEFA, who is moving land, sea and air so that the Champions League does not disappear from the calendar of the best European teams, at the moment no club has been formally unmarked from the project.

As reported by ‘El Confidencial’, which has had access to the aforementioned agreement signed on April 17, and has been able to confirm the SPORT newspaper, all the founding members of the Super League continue to hold their shares. Neither team has started the process of selling to their share. The resignations, for now, have only been verbal. As much as Aleksander Ceferin has publicly celebrated the reversal of the vast majority of promoters of the controversial competition, the clubs in question have not denounced the signed contract before a Court either. The Super League, therefore, is fully alive. And the conflict, far from being solved.

Barça’s position is clear and concise. “We will never turn our backs on movements and less if the greats of Europe are there. With all the reservations, when we arrived we decided that we had to be there and we made a reservation conditioned on the opinion of the members, because we are a club that belongs to the members “, declared the president Joan Laporta in his first official press conference since he won. the elections, which he held a few hours after the Barça club issued a joint statement with Madrid and Juventus in which he demanded respect and stood up to UEFA after the opening of a disciplinary file.