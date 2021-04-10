José Coronado has been one of the 32,000 citizens of Madrid who were scheduled to be vaccinated this Friday at the Wanda Metropolitano, at the Isabel Zendal Hospital and the Wizink Center.

The Wizink Center opened this Friday as a vaccination center in Madrid and it was there that they vaccinated the actor.

“I am absolutely happy, I dreamed of being called“, José Coronado has confessed after receiving the vaccine to TVE.

He himself has related that he was notified this Thursday that he was being scheduled the next day to receive the first dose while he was on a shoot. “We had filming today and they have stopped him so that he could come“, has explained.

“I think they have it very well organized, many medical teams advising people, explaining to those who come with many fears … It is wonderfully set up, “he said.

With regard to the rejection that the AstraZeneca vaccine is having, the vaccine that has been injected into him, he has wanted to say that it is the safest of all. “No fear, it is the one that produces the least side effects“.

“All vaccines have side effects. What do we want, a secondary effect and stay alive or go to the other neighborhood? It is clear that you have to put it on, “he said.

“Of course I encourage people to come get vaccinated. That people stop going around with bickering, hoaxes and rumors, and that we trust our health, which is one of the best in the world. The benefits have nothing to do with the risks we run, “he concluded.